The star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Jeff Lowe and his wife will star in a new reality show

Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren will discuss their experiences with the jailed "Tiger King" star Exotic Joe in a new reality show.

The star revealed the news in an interview with People, explaining that the show "will release much more information about the relationship" between Jeff and Joe, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of planning a hit murder. against the rival of the zoo Carole Baskin, among other charges.

"It will be our narration about the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories. And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe's facility to the new facility," he explained.

"And then the day-to-day struggle of managing something as large as a 60-acre animal park and all the complexities of employing zookeepers and fighting all animal rights groups."

While Jeff stated that he had not been given "an exact production date," since the series has just entered pre-production, he added: "It is with The Content Group in California, and it will turn out to be very, very informative."

Jeff will open his highly anticipated Tiger King Park this fall in Thackerville, Oklahoma later this year, which he hopes will "light things up" after the mistreatment of animals witnessed in the Netflix docuseries.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It debuted on Netflix in March and proved to be a hit with viewers during the blockade of COVID-19, making it one of the most viewed series in the history of the streaming site.