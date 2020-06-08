The star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; Grant Gustin and showrunner Eric Wallace react to Hartley Sawyer dismissal – Up News Info

The flash Executive producer Eric Wallace and series leader Grant Gustin are sharing their thoughts on Hartley Sawyer's main star of the long series Arrowverse after their old posts on social media with racist and misogynistic references recently resurfaced.

Wallace previously shared in a joint statement with Warner Bros. TV, The CW, and Berlanti Productions announcing that Sawyer would not be returning to the show for season 7. He later wrote a more personal message on social media.

Referring to Sawyer's social media posts, "they broke my heart and drove me crazy," Wallace wrote. "And they are indicative of the biggest problem in our country," he continued. "Because today, our country still accepts and protects continuous harassment, unconscious or not, terrorizing and brutalizing blacks and browns, which too often is fatal." That is why our country stands up once again and shouts "ENOUGH" to achieve active change.

To help facilitate that change, Wallace said he would continue to seek out Black and Brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genres to help tell FLASH stories. Their stories are also part of the American narrative and must be heard. And the more you listen to us and see us, the more you will begin to recognize a simple fact: we are also human beings. ”

You can read Wallace's full post below.

Gustin, who republished Wallace's message on Twitter, said he was "shocked, sad and angry" when he saw Sawyer's tweets. "Words matter," he said.

Later, Sawyer posted an apology on Instagram with a caption that says in part: "I'm not here to make excuses, regardless of the intent of my words, and they have profound consequences. And mine can and has caused pain and shame, along with feelings I can only imagine, for the fans and fans, my castmates, the team, my colleagues and friends. I owe everyone an apology. And I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable. "