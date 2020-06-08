The premiere of season 2 of & # 39; The best of Los Angeles & # 39; took place amid protests by George Floyd – Up News Info

Spectrum made the eleventh hour decision to postpone the premiere of the season 2 action drama on Monday night The best of L.A. Amidst George Floyd's continued protests against police brutality and racism. The Up News Info has confirmed that tonight's premiere has been postponed to a later TBD date in 2020.

The move follows AMC's moves to bring out episodes from this past weekend PD live, and the Paramount Network's decision to archive its police series Police.

The move follows days of protests around the world and calls for action against the police following the deaths of Floyd and others at the hands of officers.

MORE TO COME