The Pointer Sisters' Bonnie Pointer dies at 69 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, died at the age of 69.

Patricia Bonnie Pointer died Monday morning, according to her sister, Anita Pointer. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to Pointer Sisters fans that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning. Our family is devastated, "said Anita Pointer in a statement. "On behalf of my brothers and I, and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie Pointer recorded five albums with her sisters, co-writing the country hit "Fairytale," one of which was her first Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975. The group made their way as the first African American musical act to act. in The Great Ole Opry.

Bonnie Pointer launched on her own in the mid-1970s, recording the classic 1978 album "Heaven must have sent you." He reunited with his sister Anita in a tribute song honoring his sister, June, in what would become his last recording.

"The Pointer Sisters would never have happened if it hadn't been for Bonnie," Anita Pointer said in the statement.

Bonnie Pointer is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz, and sisters Ruth and Anita.