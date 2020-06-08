The Palestinian plan to stop annexation: remind Israel of what occupation means

RAMALLAH, West Bank – Tens of thousands of Palestinian employees and police officers face wage cuts. Vital financing for the impoverished Gaza Strip may be reduced. And Israelis or Arab residents of Jerusalem who are arrested in the West Bank will no longer be handed over to Israel, they will be tried in the Palestinian courts.
Desperate to dissuade Israel from pursuing its plans to annex the occupied territory, the Palestinians are taking steps aimed at increasing pressure on Israel by forcing it to once again take full responsibility, as a military occupier, for the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians in the West Bank.
While these measures may seem counterproductive, the Palestinian leadership sees them as provocative but reversible actions designed to get the Israelis and the international community to take them seriously and back down; Before, they say, it is too late.
"We are not nihilists, we are not fools, and we do not want chaos," said Hussein al-Sheikh, the Palestinian official in charge of relations with Israel and one of the two closest advisers to President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority. "We are pragmatic," he added. "We don't want things to come to a point of no return. Annexation means there is no return in the relationship with Israel."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is pushing for annexation along with the Trump administration's peace plan, which at least apparently contemplates an autonomous Palestinian entity as part of what it calls a "realistic two-state solution." Netanyahu has promised to annex up to 30 percent of the West Bank, and could do so as soon as next month.
But for Palestinians, annexation violates the unilateral land grabbing ban agreed to in the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, and would steal much of the territory they have had for one state. For that reason, they say it would end all hope of a two-state solution to the conflict.
In response to the annexation plan, Mr. Abbas renounced Palestinians' commitments under the Oslo accords last month, including security cooperation with Israel.
The strategy outlined by Mr. al-Sheikh, which is based on that statement, aims to remind Israelis of the burdens they would bear if the Palestinian Authority dissolved, and to demonstrate that they are prepared to let the authority collapse if it collapses. produces annexation. .
"Either they go back to annexation and things go back to the way they were, or they continue with annexation and they are once again the occupying power in the entire West Bank," Mr. al-Sheikh said in an interview.
If the possibility of statehood is eliminated, he said, the Palestinian Authority would be reduced to performing civilian functions such as running schools, hospitals and police stations, effectively making it an agent of the Israeli occupation.
"I will not accept that my role is a service provider," al-Sheikh said. "I am not a municipality or a charity."
The Israeli government and military officials declined to comment on the Palestinian strategy for this article.
Palestinians have already begun to curb security cooperation, and last week took one financial step and pointed to another, any one of which could lead to economic crisis and unrest.
On Wednesday, Mr. al-Sheikh announced that the authority would no longer accept the hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly transfers from Israel that finance approximately half of its budget – taxes that Israel collects on its behalf.
"Of course, it is our money," he said. "But I was receiving it on the basis of agreements between them and me."
Rejecting it would send the authority down a path to financial ruin, he said, forcing wage cuts, layoffs, agency mergers or even a government shutdown.
Jehad Harb, a Palestinian policy analyst, said abandoning tax transfers could contribute to turmoil by damaging people's livelihoods while undermining authority's control over their employees.
"People see the government as something that benefits them," said Harb. "It provides wages, education, health care and well-being. If he can't do any of those things anymore, he'll lose his legitimacy and people will stop paying attention to him. ”
Separately, Mr. al-Sheikh also said the authority would cut the $ 105 million it sends to the Gaza Strip each month in wages and to cover utility rates and medical expenses. Any cut would erode stability in Gaza, where the militant group Hamas is the de facto government.
Mr. Harb said that if history were a guide, such a move would create problems for Israel. "Stopping the delivery of funds to Gaza will put pressure on Hamas, which will likely respond by confronting Israel," he said.
The Palestinian Authority has been making closing the communication costly in other important ways, including refusing to cover fees for dozens of Palestinians seeking medical treatment in Israeli hospitals.
Fawzi Aqara, who lives outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, said her 12-year-old son Mayyas was unable to return to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment for bone marrow cancer. "I need an alternative," he said, but it doesn't exist.
The authority has also stopped processing permits for Palestinians to enter Israel, but has not prevented them from directly applying to the Israeli military administration.
The policy created a chaotic scene that unfolded in Hebron in the West Bank last week when thousands of Palestinians seeking permits to work in Israel suddenly descended on a military office.
That only underlined the point of the Palestinians.
"Every day, I will withdraw from my responsibilities," said al-Sheikh. "I tell the Israelis that if this situation continues, they will have to take full responsibility as the occupying power. It could go back to how it was before Oslo. "
Nowhere is the Palestinian strategy more carefully calibrated than in the area of security cooperation. Since last month, the 30,000 armed police and intelligence officers of the authority, who also protect Mr. Abbas from his political opponents, have stopped communicating with their Israeli and American counterparts. That breakup has sparked speculation about whether the result would be to unleash or allow a new wave of violence.
Mr. al-Sheikh insisted that the security services would continue to maintain law and order and fight terrorism, but acting on their own. "We are going to prevent violence and chaos," he said. "We will not allow bloodshed. That is a strategic decision. "
But security coordination with Israel was a means to a political end, al-Sheikh said. "I want peace and two states," he said. "But I am not a collaborator with Israel."
Two cases just Thursday underlined the Palestinians' determination to avoid outbreaks with Israel.
Outside of Jenin, they They discovered dozens of pipeline bombs, including some along a highway that Israeli soldiers frequently use in raids to arrest Palestinians, Israeli media reported.
And in Nablus, when a large convoy of Israeli troops escorted hundreds of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb, seven Palestinian officers guarding the holy site left when they saw the Israeli contingent arrive, to avoid any confrontation. They resumed their posts only after the Israelis left, but without any coordination, senior Palestinian security officials said.
When asked how the security forces would respond if they knew of a Palestinian's intention to attack the Israelis, Mr. al-Sheikh said that he would be arrested if he was still in the West Bank. But if the attacker was already inside Israel, he hinted that the Palestinians could warn Israel through an intermediary. "I will find a way to stop it," he said.
Israeli experts say such indirect warnings could be unfeasible.
"I am not sure that the UN, the Red Cross or any other organization has direct channels to the right people in the Israeli defense establishment," said Michael Milshtein, a former Israeli military intelligence official. "It could be that by the time the information goes through such a twisted channel, the terrorists have already carried out their attack."
Milshtein said closing the communication would inevitably hamper efforts to prevent violence. It could raise suspicions where there was trust, allow militants to exploit the fragility of the situation and facilitate escalation of a lost incident, rather than being quickly deactivated, he said.
Mr. al-Sheikh also said that the Israelis arrested in the West Bank would no longer be handed over to the Israeli authorities. Palestinian security officials and two former Israeli military officials said that several Arab residents of Jerusalem and Arab citizens of Israel have already been detained by the Palestinian Authority on charges including arms trafficking.
"I will not hand them over to Israel," said al-Sheikh. "Someone who is here with Israeli citizenship and wants to sell drugs, can't I arrest him? If he makes a mistake in my area, I will try it in my area. We will not hand anyone over to Israel."
Mohammed Najib contributed reporting.