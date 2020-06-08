The Palestinian plan to stop annexation: remind Israel of what occupation means

RAMALLAH, West Bank – Tens of thousands of Palestinian employees and police officers face wage cuts. Vital financing for the impoverished Gaza Strip may be reduced. And Israelis or Arab residents of Jerusalem who are arrested in the West Bank will no longer be handed over to Israel, they will be tried in the Palestinian courts.

Desperate to dissuade Israel from pursuing its plans to annex the occupied territory, the Palestinians are taking steps aimed at increasing pressure on Israel by forcing it to once again take full responsibility, as a military occupier, for the lives of more than 2 million Palestinians in the West Bank.

While these measures may seem counterproductive, the Palestinian leadership sees them as provocative but reversible actions designed to get the Israelis and the international community to take them seriously and back down; Before, they say, it is too late.

"We are not nihilists, we are not fools, and we do not want chaos," said Hussein al-Sheikh, the Palestinian official in charge of relations with Israel and one of the two closest advisers to President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority. "We are pragmatic," he added. "We don't want things to come to a point of no return. Annexation means there is no return in the relationship with Israel."