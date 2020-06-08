The only Tweet Donald Trump liked is about Issa Rae's "insecurity" – Up News Info

Here is a bit of mystery. The only tweet I liked on Donald Trump's Twitter account is about Issa Rae's HBO comedy Unsafe. Yes really. The tweet, posted on the official Black Lives Matter account, says: "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecurity to end … Damn Molly," a reference to the character played by Yvonne Orji, the character's best friend. from Rae, but a relationship that has definitely seen its ups and downs. The tweet includes an animated GIF from The color Purple in which young Celie and Nettie play a game of applause.

The tweet has sparked a lot of speculation on social media, particularly as it stands out in the Trump account as the only "like" post. Even Rae is stumped, prompting her to reply "what the hell is this" to a tweet that read "Holy crap." Donald Trump looks at Insecure?!?!?! " (look down).

Kumail Nanjiani, who co-stars with Rae in The lovebirds movie on Netflix, also stepped in. "Well, I found one thing I have in common with him (referring to Trump): We are both big fans of @IssaRae," he tweeted.

You can see the "like" for yourself. It was still active when we published.