The Newest Aircraft Carrier in the US Navy USA Complete the largest aircraft boarding

The US Navy USA It announced Monday that its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) recorded significant milestones during test operations and post-delivery tests (PDT & T) at sea.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is the first of the new class of Ford flat decks. CVN 78 was acquired in fiscal year 2008.

The Ford class design uses the basic shape of the Nimitz class hull, but incorporates several improvements, including features that allow the ship to generate more aircraft departures per day, more electrical power to support the ship's systems, and features that allow the ship to be operated by several hundred fewer sailors than a Nimitz-class ship, reducing the 50-year life cycle operating and support (O,amp;S) costs for each ship by approximately $ 4 billion compared to design Nimitz-class, estimates the Navy.

The ship entered service on July 22, 2017. The Navy is currently working to complete construction, testing, and certification of the ship's 11 weapon lifts and to correct other technical problems on board.

According to a recent service press release, during Ford's largest shipment of aircraft to date, CVW-8 completed critical milestones on the first ship of its class, testing secure communications and tactical data links, supporting the use of enabled weapons for the Network (NEW), Combined Integration of Rotary and Fixed Wing Close Air Support, and SIMDIS, a multi-dimensional interactive video and graphic display to reproduce large reporting events.

Boarding the air wing provided the first opportunity for Ford's weapons department to execute a full munitions movement using a lower-stage arms lift. Acting as advertised, Ford's AWEs performed more than 1,300 cycles during this latest period at sea, enabling the successful transfer of 176 inert bombs in support of air wing operations. Ford AWEs have completed more than 10,000 cycles to date.

The Carrier Strike Group Commander (CSG) 12 also embarked Ford during this process, marking the first time that a Strike Group Commander and staff embarked Ford for operations. CSG-12 was able to successfully carry out all planned command and control operations, monitor and distribute the link image, and coordinate with Ford and Truman Strike Group assets, as well as senior headquarters. Rear Admiral Craig Clapperton, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 assessed that the Strike Group and the ship are ahead of this important command and control domain.

Clapperton emphasized that this PDT & T phase is about operating Ford systems with fleet operators and discovering anomalies and working solutions. These solutions will be key to ensuring that when Ford enters the fleet after operational tests, the ship is ready to support the warrior.

For example, on June 2, just before a scheduled flight deck operating cycle, the ship's Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) went down. The loss of EMALS reduced flight operations to some extent, but the strike group, ship, and air wing team still accomplished significant scheduled goals for the Ford-class aircraft carrier.

After several days of troubleshooting and evaluating a failure in the launch system's power handling elements, onboard EMALS experts and the Ford crew restored the system to allow safe flight for the air wing on Sunday 7 June morning.

"The ship's response to these EMALS challenges underscores our ability to quickly identify and correct problems that affect flight operations. That is the purpose of the PDT & T phase," said Clapperton. "The learning and enhancement that results from powering the systems will make the ship and air wing equipment better and more effective at future ongoing events."