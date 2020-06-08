The new Sonos S2 app is now available for download

If you are a Sonos user with relatively new speakers, you can now switch to the Sonos S2 app.
The new app comes with a handful of new features, but the two main updates are a new visual design on mobile devices and support for higher-quality music.
You can even link your speakers into preset groups to set up a multi-room experience much faster, which is useful if you have a lot of speakers. For example, in my office there are four speakers (two sets of stereo pairs). Late at night, I only use the speakers at my desk, however during the day I opt for all four. Now with these new groups, I can make a group of four speakers that I can send music or podcasts to faster.
The application can be downloaded for free on Mac, PC, iOS and Android. However, desktop users seem to have a hard time downloading the S2 version, and instead they're still getting the older S1 app. I was able to download the app on my Windows PC from this Reddit thread, but I would suggest waiting until Sonos fixes the error on their website before downloading the app.
The new PC app seems to look the same as the previous S1 app that already has an outdated design, so I hope Sonos plans to update it with the same visual interface design as the mobile app. I'm not sure what the app looks like on Mac, but it's very similar to PC app.
On mobile devices, where I assume most people will be using the app, this update is nice. With my Pixel 3 XL, the application seems much more fluid and responsive. Everything from searching for music in the app's search function to browsing YouTube Music seems to be faster and smoother than the previous app. On Android, the widget is still available too.
In general, things work as they did before, but they look a little different and react more smoothly. Most of the other changes are behind the scenes and allow for better audio quality if your music source supports it. For example, the new Sonos Arc soundbar must be in the new app as Dolby Atmos requires the new HQ sound codecs to work.
The new S2 platform is compatible with the following products. If you have older Sonos devices, you'll need to stick with the older app.
The following speakers are compatible with the new Sonos app:
- One SL
- One (Gen 2)
One (Gen 1)
Play: 1
Move
Five*
Play: 5 (Gen 2)
Play: 3
Arc*
Playbase
Sub (Gen 3) *
Sub (Gen 2)
Sub (Gen 1)
Port
Amp
Connect (Gen 2)
Connect: Amplifier (Gen 2)
Source: Sonos