The new Sonos app and S2 update are out now.

Sonos is launching its new S2 app and platform today. The new app (now with a tan icon) is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store, and will be the only way to control the company's latest speakers: the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar, Sonos Five and the new third -gen Sonos Sub. Sonos says the new platform includes support for higher-resolution audio technologies like Dolby Atmos on Sonos Arc, better security, and an improved user interface.

The new app is compatible with all modern Sonos devices, including those you previously controlled with the previous app. You have the option to upgrade your existing system to S2 or continue to use the previous application to control those products. This existing app is still available in app stores, but its name has been changed to Sonos S1 Controller, and its listing indicates that it will not receive new features and services through updates. However, you will continue to receive security patches, bug fixes, and music service support.

The new S2 update is available for plus of existing Sonos speakers, but not all. The company's Zone Players and Play: 5, Bridge Connect, and Connect: Amp devices won't update, and you'll have to use the S1 controller if you want to continue using them. However, the old S1 Controller app will not work with Sonos products released after May 2020, which includes the new Arc, Five, and Sub, its App Store listing notes.

Where things get a little complicated are homes that have a combination of S1 and S2-compatible speakers. It is technically possible to run an S1 system and an S2 system side by side. However, these will effectively be separate Sonos systems, and you cannot group speakers on the S1 platform together with speakers on the S2 platform. Sonos continues to offer a significant discount on new hardware for owners of these outdated old devices as a hassle-free upgrade to S2.

The new Sonos app is now available on Android, iOS, and iPadOS. Users on the Sonos subreddit have also discovered links on the Sonos website for the macOS and Windows versions of the app, but when we tried to download the Windows app from the official support page, we ended up with the older S1 version. That problem should be fixed sometime today.