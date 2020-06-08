The man has the phone charger removed from the bladder after inserting it into the penis

Doctors removed a phone charger from an Indian man's bladder after he inserted it into his penis.
Speaking to CNNGuwahati-based general surgeon Dr. Walliul Islam said the man initially came to his hospital claiming that he had swallowed the headphones.
After five days of using laxatives in vain, the doctors performed an endoscopy but were still unable to locate the headphones. However, the patient continued to complain of stomach pain, prompting doctors to perform surgery.
It was only during an x-ray that doctors discovered the real problem: a two-foot-long (approximately 0.61 m) cellphone cable lodged in his bladder. To get there, Islam says the wire was inserted through the urethra, the tube that leads from the penis to the bladder. According to the images that Islam published in the Facebook post, it seems that the cable is proprietary, as it does not look like a standard micro-USB or Lightning to USB cable.
Surprises in surgery! After 25 years of experience in surgery, I continue to be amazed and amazed in cases like this where my intellectual and surgical ability is challenged … (sic), ”Islam wrote in the Facebook post.
Speaking beyond CNN, Islam said the patient should not have cheated on his doctors. "If it had been honest, it would have saved us the problem and we could have dealt with it sooner."
However, it is likely that he was embarrassed by all the evidence, to which Islam alluded.
“I have read that people used to get sexual gratification by inserting instruments through the penis. This is one of those cases, and the psychiatrist can help you beyond this point, "Islam said.
How CTV News notes, a 2012 study by the peer-reviewed journal of urology BJU International corroborates what Islam refers to. According to the study, the act of inserting an object or fluid into the urethra, called a urethral sounding, is usually done by doctors in various procedures. That said, it has been associated with psychological illness and erotic gratification.
Image credit: Wallie Islam
Via: CNN