The first smartphone with a perfect design could arrive soon:

The first smartphone with a perfect design could be released sooner than we thought, indicates a teaser from a Chinese display manufacturer.

Visionox posted a short video to demonstrate under-screen camera technology, claiming that it is the first company in the world to manufacture such screens.

These displays would allow vendors to design the best possible smartphones. Recent reports have claimed that Samsung is considering an under-screen camera for the Galaxy S21.

The iPhone X was the first iPhone to get rid of bezels almost entirely, but it still featured a highly visible notch at the top of the screen where 3D facial recognition components, speakers, and selfie cameras are placed. It is a necessary commitment that is still in use three years later. The iPhone 12 line will also have notches, although they can be much smaller. As for Android flagships, the transition to full-screen layouts has been much quicker.

Android phone makers have been dealing with the placement and appearance of the selfie camera in many different ways. Some cloned the iPhone X's notch, but also combined it with larger bottom bezels. Then came the camera's sliders, or dual-screen phones that found a different location for the camera. Then Samsung refined the punch screen, and that's what most Android phone makers use right now.

The dream is to remove the notch or hole from the camera. The best and most elegant solution would be to place the selfie camera under the screen, a technology that several screen manufacturers and smartphone vendors are currently studying. We saw the first prototypes last summer, and Samsung is said to be considering the technology for next year's Galaxy S21. But a Chinese smartphone maker is already making these screens.

Visionox is the component supplier in question, and the company has already released a promotional video announcing the technology, as seen below:

Visionox says it is the first company in the world to mass-produce below-screen camera displays, although it is unclear which smartphone manufacturers will use them. OLED display technology is shown in the video above with pixels that can become transparent and allow light to pass through selfies.

It is too early to tell if the selfie camera produces good quality images, and you can ignore the samples in the video. But the clip cannot be just a marketing gimmick so Visionox can claim that it is the first company in the world to manufacture this type of screen. We are likely to see phones with full screen designs with camera technology underneath the Visionox screen soon. Chinese smartphone manufacturers could be the first to test and use these displays.

Oppo already demonstrated its under-screen camera technology about a year ago, but the company has yet to release a phone with an under-screen camera. A few weeks before Oppo's announcement, local competitor Xiaomi also poked fun at its own under-screen camera technology.

Separately, several other companies are studying the technology, based on previous leaks and patents. Some of the world's leading OLED display manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, and BOE, are likely to be developing similar solutions behind the scenes as well.

Known leak Ice universe He said a few months ago that Samsung is considering using under-screen camera technology in the successor to the Galaxy S20. Samsung generally uses its own high-end OLED displays on Galaxy flagships. Once Samsung or LG perfect the under-screen camera technology, the iPhone will likely join them, but that's just speculation.