The Denver Zoo reopens to the public with multiple COVID-19 security measures in place.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

The Denver Zoo will reopen to the public this week and multiple COVID-19 safety measures and practices will be implemented, including social distancing and limits on lines and capacity.

After being closed since March 17 to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the zoo will reopen on members-only Wednesdays and Thursdays, Member Gratitude Days, and for the general public starting Friday. .

"In accordance with the latest guidance from local and state officials, the zoo has implemented radical operational changes to create a healthy environment and ensure the safety of its guests, employees and animals," according to a press release Monday.

