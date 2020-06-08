The Denver Zoo reopens to the public with multiple COVID-19 security measures in place.

The Denver Zoo will reopen to the public this week and multiple COVID-19 safety measures and practices will be implemented, including social distancing and limits on lines and capacity.

After being closed since March 17 to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the zoo will reopen on members-only Wednesdays and Thursdays, Member Gratitude Days, and for the general public starting Friday. .

"In accordance with the latest guidance from local and state officials, the zoo has implemented radical operational changes to create a healthy environment and ensure the safety of its guests, employees and animals," according to a press release Monday.

All guests over the age of 3 will be required to wear face covers as directed by Denver officials.

"We are more than delighted to welcome our community of friends and neighbors who have been by our side and have given us crucial and significant support while we were closed," said Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of the zoo, in the statement. "But we remain vigilant in our obligation to protect this community, and have gone through extensive planning and preparation so that our guests can feel safe and comfortable while connecting with our 3,000 animals."

The following are some of the new security measures at the zoo:

All tickets must be booked and purchased online on the zoo's website.

Tickets will not be available to purchase at the zoo.

Admissions will be limited, social distancing will be practiced with marked guidelines.

Hand washing stations are installed throughout the campus.

Zoo employees must follow safety protocols that include masks and temperature controls.

Guests will also be asked to do their part and follow the zoo's safety guidelines.

The zoo's newest attraction, Stingray Cove, opens in mid-June. Stores and restaurants have been modified on the zoo's 80-acre campus. The zoo will continue to update its policies and procedures as necessary.