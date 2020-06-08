The Daily Show with Trevor Noah returns with an extended one-hour special – Up News Info

The daily show with Trevor Noah It continues to expand, returning after a two-week hiatus with a one-hour special.

The Comedy Central series will return tonight, June 8 at 11 p.m., with guests including Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noorand, NFL Super Bowl champion and Coalition of Players co-founder Anquan Boldin.

It is the last move to extend the show beyond its previous 30-minute form. The series began airing 45-minute episodes beginning April 27, amid the global pandemic. The South African comedian told Up News Info last month that he wanted to expand the show to incorporate more global news, but not at the expense of national news.

Noah, one of the few presenters of color on the evening shows, will likely have a lot to say about the hour-long special the day before the funeral of George Floyd, whose murder sparked a social uprising in the country.

During his hiatus, Noah delivered a powerful online speech about Floyd's death and the protests that followed. "Try to imagine how it must feel for African Americans when they are looted every day," said Noah. "Because that is fundamentally what is happening in the United States. The police in the United States are looting black bodies. And I know someone might think it is an extreme phrase, but it is not."

The daily show with Trevor Noah is an executive production and showrun by Jen Flanz with Noah and Jill Katz as executive producers.