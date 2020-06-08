The co-creator of & # 39; Friends & # 39; tearfully assumes responsibility for the lack of diversity in the program

WENN / Nicky Nelson

After former star Lisa Kudrow stated that the series would not have had a & # 39; completely white cast & # 39; Today, Marta Kauffman admits during the virtual ATX Television Festival 2020 that & # 39; she did not do enough & # 39 ;.

"Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman struggled to hold back tears as she admitted she "didn't do enough" to promote diversity within the television industry.

The 63-year-old writer made the confession when she opened the virtual ATX Television Festival 2020 on Sunday (June 7), and told viewers: "I wish I knew what I know today."

As her eyes filled with tears, Marta continued: "Sorry, I just wish I knew what I know now. I would have made very different decisions. I mean we have always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn't." I am not doing enough and now all I can think about is what can I do, what can I do differently, how can I run my program in a new way? I wish I knew it all last year. "

Marta's admission comes after the star of "Friends" Lisa Kudrow He recently spoke about the lack of diversity in the show, which ran from 1994 to 2004, insisting that if the show aired today, it would not have had an "all-white cast."

One of the only black characters on the show was David SchwimmerRoss Geller's character, paleontology professor Charlie Wheeler, played by Aisha Tyler.

And David admitted during an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian that Charlie was featured after an impulse from him for more diversity on the show.

"I was very aware of the lack of diversity and campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color," he said. "One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and then I went out with African American women. It was a very conscious push on my part."