The clock is ticking as owners, players at odds

Two weeks ago, there was hope that spring 2.0 training would open on Wednesday. Instead, the action remains limited to boardrooms, where owners, player representatives, league officials, and attorneys attempt to salvage the 2020 season.

On Monday, Major League Baseball issued its latest proposal to the MLB Players Association that included a 76-game season that would guarantee players 50% of their prorated salary with the opportunity to earn 75% of their salaries if there is a postseason.

Additionally, multiple reports say the plan includes the potential to expand the postseason to eight teams per league.

Rockies star outfielder Charlie Blackmon declined to comment on the details of the latest negotiations, but expressed optimism that a deal can be reached.

"I think baseball will be played," Blackmon said via text message. "I think baseball faces an incredible opportunity to help get this country out of a difficult time. I hope we can get through. "

However, according to another Rockies player, the new proposal is seen by many players as a "step back,quot; and "is not what we expected."

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. There was hope that MLB would begin its truncated season on July 4, complete with fireworks, red, white, and blue bunting and lots of joy. That hope is gone.

Now, a new deadline is approaching.

"If players want to accept this proposal, we must reach an agreement by Wednesday," MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to union negotiator Bruce Meyer that was obtained by The Associated Press. "While we understand this to be a relatively short period of time, we cannot waste any additional days if we want to have enough time for players to travel to spring training, test and educate COVID-19, conduct a one-time spring training adequate duration and schedule a 76 game season ending no later than September 27. "

While there is hope that a compromise can be reached, the two sides remain at a standstill. The main problem is money. From the beginning, players have not doubted their belief that they accepted a full pay-per-play apportionment of their 2020 salary. The owners' counter-argument is that the prorated salaries were not part of the deal without fans in the stands.

Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle chimed in on Twitter and wrote: "It is frustrating to have a public labor dispute when there are so many difficulties." I hate it. But we have an obligation for future players to do the right thing for them. We want to play. We also have to make sure that future players will not pay for any concessions we make. "

The latest MLB offer includes a major award. It would eliminate the loss of draft picks for teams signing qualified free agents this fall. That would be valuable to some high-profile players entering what is expected to be a tight free-agent market.

There have been multiple rejected round-trip proposals in the past two weeks. MLB originally proposed an 82-game season with a sliding scale that would require the highest-paid players to receive large pay cuts. The MLBPA called him a "non-initiator." The union responded with a 114-game season with players receiving their full and prorated wages. MLB rejected that idea because the plan would extend the regular season through October and MLB is concerned about bad weather and concerned that a second wave of the coronavirus will jeopardize the postseason, when MLB is slated to receive $ 787 million in broadcast revenue, according to The Associated Press.

If an agreement is not reached, MLB believes it has the right to implement a 48-54 game schedule that will pay players their full prorated salary under the March 26 agreement, according to ESPN.