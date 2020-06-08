The clock is ticking as owners, players at odds

Matilda Coleman
Two weeks ago, there was hope that spring 2.0 training would open on Wednesday. Instead, the action remains limited to boardrooms, where owners, player representatives, league officials, and attorneys attempt to salvage the 2020 season.

On Monday, Major League Baseball issued its latest proposal to the MLB Players Association that included a 76-game season that would guarantee players 50% of their prorated salary with the opportunity to earn 75% of their salaries if there is a postseason.

Additionally, multiple reports say the plan includes the potential to expand the postseason to eight teams per league.

Rockies star outfielder Charlie Blackmon declined to comment on the details of the latest negotiations, but expressed optimism that a deal can be reached.

"I think baseball will be played," Blackmon said via text message. "I think baseball faces an incredible opportunity to help get this country out of a difficult time. I hope we can get through. "

However, according to another Rockies player, the new proposal is seen by many players as a "step back,quot; and "is not what we expected."

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. There was hope that MLB would begin its truncated season on July 4, complete with fireworks, red, white, and blue bunting and lots of joy. That hope is gone.

Now, a new deadline is approaching.

"If players want to accept this proposal, we must reach an agreement by Wednesday," MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a letter to union negotiator Bruce Meyer that was obtained by The Associated Press. "While we understand this to be a relatively short period of time, we cannot waste any additional days if we want to have enough time for players to travel to spring training, test and educate COVID-19, conduct a one-time spring training adequate duration and schedule a 76 game season ending no later than September 27. "

While there is hope that a compromise can be reached, the two sides remain at a standstill. The main problem is money. From the beginning, players have not doubted their belief that they accepted a full pay-per-play apportionment of their 2020 salary. The owners' counter-argument is that the prorated salaries were not part of the deal without fans in the stands.

