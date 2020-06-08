The body found in Jackson County is identified as that of a Wheat Ridge man.

The body of a man found in Jackson County has been identified.

Investigators identified the body, found on May 30, as that of Dustin Bryant, 42, of Wheat Ridge, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, sheriff's deputies were called to an area off Colorado 125, south of Rand, where a passerby found the body near the beginning of Trail 1226, according to a previous CBI press release.

His family has been notified and a murder investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what led to Bryant's death should call the CBI Information Line at 303-239-4148.