Texas teen with autism missing more than a week in Tennessee – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (/AP) – Fort Worth parents of an autistic teenager who was reported missing from a boy's ranch in Mississippi for more than a week met with him after they found him alive.

Edgar and Carrie Covarrubias had sent their son Nathan to the boy's ranch for behavioral problems, WMC-TV reported.

The 14-year-old was found thanks to police, the community and social media, the FBI said in a tweet. It was missing at Summit View Ranch for kids in Walnut, Mississippi, since May 29.

Nathan Covarrubias has been found ALIVE in Tennessee, thanks to the hard work of the police, the community and social networks. Everyone appreciates that he is alive and reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/zHj0SZ9Fc9 – FBI Jackson (@FBIJackson) June 7, 2020

Nathan was found near Middleton, Tennessee, about 8 miles from Walnut, the media reported. They took him to a hospital in Memphis for review, Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell told the Daily Journal.

Authorities said the teen has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation, and bipolar disorder.

The Daily Journal also reported that Child Protective Services began an investigation into the ranch weeks before Nathan's disappearance. The facility faces a series of staff exits and accusations of abused children.

Tony Farese, an attorney for the ranch manager, David Lovely, acknowledged the investigation but denied committing wrongdoing, abuse or neglect.