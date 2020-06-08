Texas high school soccer players return to practice field for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CEDAR HILL, Texas () – Monday marked the first day that high school student athletes were able to return to campus to participate in strength and conditioning exercises.

Before the clock struck 8:00 a.m. and as the temperature reached 90 degrees, the Cedar Hill High School football team was sweating on campus inside Longhorn Stadium.

"Back with my team, my coaches," wide receiver Julian Austin said with a smile. "It is great to be back here and prepare for the season."

While the start of the football season is still a long way off, it's fine. It's been a long time since the Cedar Hill soccer team had the opportunity to do any kind of training together.

"It's been about 80 days since we've done something structured." Cedar Hill head coach Carlos Lynn said. "Man, you never realize how much you missed doing those 80 days."

The University Interscholastic League, which is the governing body for high school sports in the state of Texas, suspended all team activities in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With the gradual reopening of the state of Texas, UIL ruled that teams could begin to bring student athletes back for practice.

Carlos Lynn and the Cedar Hill High School coaching staff have worked overtime to make sure they follow all health and safety guidelines.

Social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, weight removal between sets, and temperature control for each player before and after training are some of the rules put into practice at Longhorn Stadium.

"We moved everything outside, so the player-to-coach ratio is higher." Coach Lynn explained. "Everything we have done is intentional, taking into account the needs (of student athletes) and safety."