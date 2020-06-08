Tesla battery supplier Catl says the new design has a life of a million miles

Image copyright

Catl already has a contract to supply batteries to Tesla





A Chinese car battery maker says it is ready to make a product capable of powering a vehicle for 1.2 million miles (two million km) over the course of a 16-year lifespan.

By contrast, most automakers only offer warranties ranging from 60,000 to 150,000 miles over a period of three to eight years with their car batteries.

Contemporary Amperex technology has not revealed who it intends to supply.

But previously it was reported that the battery was developed in conjunction with Tesla.

The latest news was revealed in an interview the Catl president gave to the Bloomberg news agency.

"If someone places an order, we are ready to produce," said Zeng Yuqun quoting.

However, he added, it was configured to cost a 10% premium on the batteries it already supplies.

The company signed a two-year agreement to supply batteries for Tesla's Model 3 cars in February. His other clients include BMW, Daimler, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Catl has become the world's best-selling car battery manufacturer since its inception in 2011





The demand for electric vehicles is growing.

The European market for plug-in electric and hybrid vehicles grew 72% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, representing 7% of all new cars delivered, according to research firm Canalys.

In contrast, the pandemic weighed on the overall market, which overall reduced deliveries by 26% during the quarter.

The firm said Catl's claim was "significant but difficult to verify."

"Some automakers are likely to use it as a differentiator when there is a significant difference from one vehicle to another, which dramatically affects resale value," said Canalys chief automotive analyst Chris Jones.

He added that this and other factors, including increased availability of charging points and longer driving ranges, should help tempt more motorists to switch to an electric car.

Scrapping scheme

In February, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the that the UK could ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars as early as 2032, to help meet the UK's zero carbon emission targets.

The Sunday Telegraph reported yesterday that the government is considering offering drivers up to £ 6,000 to trade in their existing cars for electric models next month as part of efforts to boost the UK's electric car manufacturing industry.

The Nissan Leaf and Mini Electric are manufactured locally, and Property Week has reported that Tesla is also considering opening its own "gigafactory,quot; car battery plant in England.

However, Catl's European efforts are currently focused on Germany, where it is building a factory in the eastern city of Erfurt, which is slated to start producing lithium-ion batteries in 2021.