Terry Crews responds to Black Supremacy's backlash Tweet

Terry Crews is clearing up his controversial "black supremacy,quot; tweet.

During the weekend, the Brooklyn nine nine Star found herself facing a backlash after sharing her thoughts on racial injustice.

"Defeating white supremacy without whites creates black supremacy," he said. wrote. "Equality is the truth. Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together."

Shortly after posting, "Terry Crews,quot; and "Black Supremacy,quot; became trending topics on Twitter when users criticized their statement. Actor Orlando Jones tweeted in response, "Black Supremacy? We represent 13% of the US population, we have no institutional power, and we gas our coworkers. We have 99 problems and their math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether,quot; .

Following the backlash, Crews took to Twitter on Monday to share the meaning behind the tweet, assuring followers that it came from a place of "love and reconciliation." writing"Please note that everything I have said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, first for the black community, then for the world at large, hoping to see a better future for blacks."