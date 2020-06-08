Terry Crews responds to Black Supremacy's backlash Tweet

Terry Crews is clearing up his controversial "black supremacy,quot; tweet.
During the weekend, the Brooklyn nine nine Star found herself facing a backlash after sharing her thoughts on racial injustice.
"Defeating white supremacy without whites creates black supremacy," he said. wrote. "Equality is the truth. Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together."
Shortly after posting, "Terry Crews,quot; and "Black Supremacy,quot; became trending topics on Twitter when users criticized their statement. Actor Orlando Jones tweeted in response, "Black Supremacy? We represent 13% of the US population, we have no institutional power, and we gas our coworkers. We have 99 problems and their math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether,quot; .
Following the backlash, Crews took to Twitter on Monday to share the meaning behind the tweet, assuring followers that it came from a place of "love and reconciliation." writing"Please note that everything I have said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, first for the black community, then for the world at large, hoping to see a better future for blacks."
In other cheepHe added, "I think it is important that we don't suffer from group thinking, and keep our minds, and be allowed to ask tough questions of each other. I think this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together." I love you."
Previously, he had explained his intention, saying"I was not saying that black supremacy exists, because it does not exist. I am saying that if blacks and whites do not continue to work together, bad attitudes and resentments can create dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."
Last week, Crews shared an emotional message with fans after the death of George Floyd. "First of all, my heart is broken," he said in a video posted on his social media. "George Floyd looks like me. George Floyd could be me. It could easily, easily be that man on the ground with that police officer's knee around my neck. That could easily be me."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."