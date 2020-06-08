Terry Crews called & # 39; C ** n & # 39; by controversial Tweets from & # 39; Black Supremacy & # 39;

Instagram

Among the critics is the & # 39; Whiskey Cavalier & # 39; actor, Tyler James Williams, who tells Crews: & # 39; No one calls for black supremacy and the narrative that we are harming our cause and our people & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Terry Crews sparked outrage with his recent tweet about "black supremacy." The "Brooklyn nine nine"Star called for a unit to end racial injustice on Sunday night, June 7, but the tweet rubbed people the wrong way when he mentioned" black supremacy. "

"Defeating white supremacy without white people creates black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Whether we like it or not, we are all in this together," wrote Crews, to everyone's dismay. Among the criticisms was "Cavalier whiskey"actor Tyler James Williams.

"Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I love you and always will," he wrote on Twitter to "America has talent"host". No one is calling 4 black supremacy and the narrative that we are harming our cause and our people. We are simply vigorously investigating our & # 39; allies & # 39; because time and again they have failed us in the past. "

He added: "I am not trying to call you @terrycrews. You know everything is always love. But we are legitimately angry right now and we are fed up with anyone who is not with our cause wholeheartedly. I don't want to see that energy pointed its way or strayed from the cause. "

In response to James' tweet, Crews said, "I understand, Tyler. I wasn't saying black supermacy exists, because it doesn't exist. I'm saying that if blacks and whites don't continue to work together, bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's it. "

The crews also explained to Godfrey that he was not "arguing over whites here. There are 'guardians of darkness' within our own community who decide who is black and who is not." He continued: "I have often been called for not being 'black enough'. How can that be?"

<br />

Defending himself, Crews added in a separate tweet: "Any black person who calls me c ** n ot and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who is black and who is not."