Tekashi 69's latest look makes fans laugh like there's no tomorrow: "Nicki has been looking for her lace front!"

Tekashi 69 recorded some new music, but this wasn't exactly what impressed fans. People were laughing out loud in the comments when they saw her new look – her hairstyle is different now and people don't seem to be a fan of her new look.

Watch the video shared by The Shade Room on social media.

TSR wrote that 6ix9ine appears to be working with Akon to remix their classic song "Locked Up,quot;.

People scoffed at the wig Tekashi is wearing.

Someone said, "I can't stop laughing," and another follower posted this message: "Akon received some explanations."

One commenter wrote, "One thing about him is that he changes those units on a regular basis," and another fan said, "The wig is absolutely ridiculous if it can't be serious, it just can't be."

Someone else wrote: ‘Is your lace lifting? That has 2 gel is not enclosed, "and one commenter said," All this time Nicki has been searching for her lace forehead! "

A fan laughed and said, "She looks like Rapunzel," and someone else posted this message: "Akon chasing a check …". sold his soul to the rainbow goblin … smfh … "Access Denied,quot;.

One commenter said, 'Wait … all jokes aside, that's really a lace front on the head, right?' And another Instagram installer wrote this: & # 39; Just ruined a classic 🤦🏽‍♀️ Locked Up with Akon + Styles P is the only version we recognize !!!

The young rapper was recently in the spotlight when he spoke about the tragic death of George Floyd and what has been happening across the country.

He told his fans that he can't speak on too many issues given his legal problems, but he made sure to say a few things.

People appreciated the fact that he addressed what has been happening in the United States lately.



