Teams quickly bring Eagle Rock Brush Fire under control – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Crews quickly gained control of a forest fire that broke out in Eagle Rock in the early hours of Monday morning amid hot, dry conditions that shook fierce winds across the region.

The fire broke out in the 4700 block of North Townsend Avenue before 2:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire grew to about four acres in the thick brush. Through a ground and air attack, the crews were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour.

The teams remained on the scene for several hours to monitor the hot spots, the fire department said. There were no injuries or damage to the structures. The cause is unknown.

Two other fires also broke out early Monday morning, in Castaic and the Sepúlveda basin.

The Sepúlveda Basin fire was also sustained on 4 acres. However, the Hasley Canyon Fire in Castaic had grown to 20 acres by 5 a.m.

Firefighters quickly shut down a 4-acre brush in Eagle Rock this morning, but are concerned about high winds and dry conditions. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/aGsVJSjbHp – Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 8, 2020

Conditions in the region are ripe for forest fires on Monday. Most of Los Angeles County is under a red flag warning as of Monday night due to gusty winds and low humidity.