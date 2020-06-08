TBS orders "Celebrity Show-Off" with presenter Mayim Bialik and Craig Plestis – Up News Info

The masked singer Executive producer Craig Plestis will bring another Korean format to US screens. USA with Mayim Bialik leading a talent competition adaptation My little television for TBS.

The cable network has given the green light to the show, known as Celebrity display in the United States, where celebrities compete to see who can produce the most engaging content from their own homes.

The ten-part series is being produced remotely and will launch on June 23 at 10 p.m.

Celebrities participating include Diplo, Ja Rule, Action Bronson, Gabi Butler, Dwight Howard, Travis Kelce, Nene Leakes, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

In each episode, five stars will compete to create quirky self-portrait content that premieres online, and the goal is to attract the majority of online viewers to keep their shows "on the air." The digital shows will debut on the TBS YouTube channel on June 24 and will be scored for total views, length of view and engagement. Every week, they will meet in a virtual studio to find out who will remain in the competition. The lowest-performing celebrity will be replaced by a new star, and the longer each person stays in the competition, the more money they will raise for charity.

Related story TBS orders virtual comedy competition series & # 39; Tournament of Laughs & # 39; organized by Jason Sudeikis

The series is based on the Korean format. My little television, which premiered at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in 2015. It ran for more than 140 episodes and the last season ended earlier this year.

It is the latest Korean format to target US screens. USA After the success of The masked singer; Fox ordered a new version of I can see your voice, also run by Plestis, while NBC was previously adapted Better late than never.

Celebrity display It is produced by Craig Plestis for Smart Dog Media. It is produced by Critical Content with Tom Forman as executive producer alongside Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer with Aliyah Silverstein as executive producer and showrunner.

"Wait until you see what this cast has accomplished," said Corie Henson EVP and director of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “From never-before-seen talent sharing, to performing crazy stunts, or even attracting special guests, celebrity shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm, as our cast is working with the limitations of what they have available at home. "

"After discovering The masked singer And bringing it to the American public, I've been looking for interesting and innovative Korean formats. Celebrity Show-Off is exactly that: a fresh and fun series unlike anything else on television, "said Craig Plestis." It is an innovative version of the celebrity competition that will allow viewers to see their favorite stars in different ways. completely new and put a smile on their faces in these difficult times. "

"We've all seen shows where stars are produced to dance, sing or compete. This is not it. These celebrities are raw and unfiltered and no one knows what they will do next," added Tom Forman. "That means doing the show is the most challenging thing ever, and watching it is pure joy."

Mayim Bialik is represented by Mosaic, WME Shep Rosenman of RLG LLP. Craig Plestis and Smart Dog Media are represented by Paradigm, which also represents MBC.