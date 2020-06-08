Taylor Swift was called "narcissistic" for allegedly comparing touring with the coronavirus crisis

WENN

During her YouTube speech for Dear Class of 2020, the & # 39; You Need to Calm Down & # 39; singer He says he can relate to this year's graduates after missing his own high school graduation because he was on tour.

Up News Info –

Taylor Swift She has received some negative comments after her appearance on Dear Class of 2020. The Grammy-winning singer / songwriter was one of the public figures who congratulated this year's graduates during the virtual graduation event hosted by YouTube on Sunday, June 7. .

"I wanted to congratulate all of the graduates this year," said the country's superstar turned pop. Sharing her own experience of missing her high school graduation because she was on tour, she said she can relate to this year's graduates, who were unable to have the traditional graduation event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know this is probably not the graduation you thought you were going to have. I relate to that in many ways," he continued. "When I was younger, I used to fantasize about graduating from high school and hanging out with all your friends and (wearing the) cap and gown and all that."

The 30-year-old continued to recall, "So when I got to that point in my life where graduation was coming up, I found myself on a radio tour with my mom in rental cars, sitting on airport floors, and I ended up sending me my diploma. So it wasn't exactly what I imagined, but I was still very proud of it. "

Urging young people to look on the bright side, he added: "I think a good lesson is to expect the unexpected, but celebrate anyway." She continued to greet the graduates, "I am very proud of you and I hope you have a great time and are really proud of yourselves."

<br />

But not all were inspired by Taylor's speech. Some detractors accused her of comparing the tours with the coronavirus crisis and called her "narcissistic" for talking about it. "Taytay Narciso relates to not graduating because he was on a radio tour with his mother and his diploma was mailed to him. Compare his experience with people who were unable to graduate in 2020 due to a pandemic that killed only in the US . + 100,000. Gaylor was not that fast on this one, "wrote one reviewer.

Another criticized her for being "self-absorbed," while a third similarly commented, "Looooool, this goes beyond absorption on its own. It needs more people."

"I mean what they expect from a white woman with a right," added a fourth enemy. Another stated: "She is using the movement to make it look better to the public. It has not been the same since the scooter took her teachers and financed Ariana's projects with her."

"I laughed at the video so hard. I swear I'm still laughing," wrote another person, comparing Taylor to Donald trump and his nemesis Kanye West. "It's sooooo narcissistic it gets fun, like those movies that are so bad that they become trash classics. It really is as narcissistic as Trump or Kanye. And the hair … what is Lego hair about?"

By calling her “untalented,” someone else hopes that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will be canceled along with the Kardashians. ”Someone else admitted that he / she was disappointed with Taylor's speech, writing,“ I never expected. that Taylor Swift was one of those dumb and 'identifiable' celebrities during this time, but I think I thought wrong. "

However, there were some who defended Taylor and criticized critics for "reaching." One of them replied to the haters: "Sorry, but this is coming. All I hear is that someone is trying to empathize without saying it is the same." Another responded to the backlash, "The title is misleading compared to what it actually says in the video."