Tamla Horsford's family lawyer says her independent investigation shows evidence of possible homicide

During the recent #BlackLivesMatter movement, there has been an urge to review a series of cases where people feel that justice has not been done. One of those incidents includes the mysterious death of Georgia's mother, Tamla Horsford.

For those unfamiliar with Tamla's story, the mother of five died in November 2018 when she attended an "adult slumber party,quot; with other soccer moms. While authorities claim that the death of Tamla, who allegedly fell off a balcony, was accidental, others strongly suspect foul play in her death. It should also be noted that Tamla was the only black father there.

Now, a lawyer for the Tamla family says his own independent investigation supports those concerns and that his review of the evidence "reflects that murder is a great possibility," according to WSBTV.

Lawyer Ralph Fernadez said his office has conducted a thorough review of the case and believes that the mother was killed and that it appears that she was involved in some type of fight before her death. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced last February that the case would be closed because investigators had found no evidence of foul play in Tamla's death.

“It seems that Tamla was involved in a fight. There were abrasions consistent with that scenario. There were parallel scratches on one arm. As they were fresh, the photos would not have shown the recent use of defensive force, "the letter said. "There was an x-ray, but the injury noted as the cause of death doesn't appear anywhere."

Fernández also exposed a series of problems he had with how the case was initially investigated.

"The statements of the witnesses are in conflict. A potential subject handled the body and evidence before the police arrived. Evidence was removed and no investigation was conducted. The scene was not preserved, "said Fernández's letter." A remarkable fact is that no photographs were taken during the autopsy of Tamla's body. This had to have been done according to someone's instructions because such a practice is unknown. "

In the letter, Fernández also used the Ahmaud Arbery case to highlight what he feels are long-standing problems when it comes to law enforcement investigating the deaths of black people.

“Here we are fighting an uphill battle because those who wear the insignia were charged with the investigative task, they failed you. But this is not over, "wrote Fernández.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office conducted a thorough and thorough investigation into the death of Tamla Horsford. Evidence from the incident was used in conjunction with findings from the Georgia Medical Examiner's Office to reach the conclusion of the case. Upon request We reviewed the evidence again, and we also had an independent agency, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which reviewed the findings. No additional information found. In an ongoing effort to maintain transparency, we welcome any new information from the Office of the Prosecutor handling the case for the family. To date, we have received none. We are prepared to have an independent investigative authority, such as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, to reopen the investigation if new information is provided. "

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!