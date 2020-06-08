Tamar Braxton can't wait for the gym to open: "I can't find my waist!"

Tamar Braxton told her Twitter followers that she was eager for the gyms to open. She has been telling people that during this quarantine she became friends with the fridge and now she says she can't find her waist.

Jesus, when you're opening the gym … because … I can't find my waist 🤦🏽‍♀️😩 – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) June 7, 2020

People gave him all kinds of advice on exercises at home.

Someone said: ‘Live workouts with @KeairaLaShae or her YouTube videos will bring you to life! Do a variety of workouts at different levels of fitness! "Hug your face,quot;.

This is what I have been doing and got some accountability partners to do it with me. My body ached, but darling, I saw your abs. 😜 She is "quarantined well,quot;. Yaaaass !! Let's get it !! Join us … Day 7 🏋🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OCVkpWw3E0 – Tamara Coleman (@ tamara_coleman1) June 7, 2020

One commenter said: ‘Betta's arm raises the cans for a few repetitions before cooking the can! Burn it before eating it. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘LA Fitness in the Atlanta area opened on May 22. I was so excited that I was 7 days in a row. He took 2 days off and spent 7 more days. Taking a break today and going 7 more days from tomorrow. I have work to do 💪🏾 ’

A follower said: "# You will have to have some will power # Monitor what you eat or exercise at home (until the gym reopens) Hugging your face."

In other news, Tamar shared some emotional messages for her son Logan on social media. He also posted some wonderful photos with the young man and you can see his posts below.

"Who would have known that someone so small would have such a big impact on an adult person? I have allowed this little person to love me, to really love me despite everything. To teach me what true love is," Tamar wrote.



