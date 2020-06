A Sydney woman is in hospital with burns after a spray exploded outside her home.

Police say the 55-year-old woman heard loud "knocks,quot; outside her Canterbury home around 11:30 pm Monday and went out to investigate.

He was in his driveway when a spray can exploded, leaving her with burns on her hands and legs.

The 55-year-old woman was hospitalized after the aerosol can exploded in her driveway. (Nine)

A crime scene was set up in the Sydney house. (Nine)