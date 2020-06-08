Sydney man faces more charges for alleged confrontation with police

A Sydney man who allegedly clashed with police and resisted arrest after the long weekend Black Lives Matter protest rally He has been charged with two more charges of assaulting an officer.

Large numbers of New South Wales police officers were at the city's Central Rail Station around 6:10 p.m. Saturday to lead the post-rally movement of protesters, which drew 20,000 people.

A large group of people are alleged to have become aggressive towards police before the 21-year-old man threw a bottle of water at a high-ranking male agent and another item in the chest of another officer.

Police confront protesters inside Central Station after a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AAP Image / James Gourley) (AAP)

Law enforcement and riot squad officers then tried to remove the man from the train station, but he resisted arrest and was eventually detained, according to police.

He was initially taken to the Surry Hills Police Station and charged with offensive behavior and resistance to the police. Today, he was charged with two more charges of assaulting an officer in the line of duty.

The man, from Mount Druitt in the west of the city, is expected to appear in the local Downing Center court on August 27 in connection with the four charges against him.

A protest against the deaths of Aborigines in custody and in solidarity with the American protests by George Floyd. (AAP Image / James Gourley) (AAP)

A protester confronts a police officer inside the central station after a Black Lives Matter rally (AAP Image / James Gourley) (AAP)

Despite an incident in which officers appeared to be using pepper spray, during a fight that erupted at Central Station, Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said a total of just three arrests represented a "really positive result,quot; for the demonstration.

Other NSW demonstrations took place in Newcastle, Byron Bay, Lismore, Coffs Harbor, Port Macquarie, Wyong, Wagga Wagga and Broken Hill.