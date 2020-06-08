Suspected Santa Cruz gunman Steven Carrillo trained to be a member of the Air Force's Elite Raven Security Unit – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who allegedly killed one Santa Cruz deputy and wounded two others with shooting and improvised explosives in a weekend ambush in the Santa Cruz mountains, had completed elite "Cuervo,quot; security training in the military branch that includes "explosive ordnance awareness,quot;.

Air Force officials have confirmed that Carrillo was a "Team Leader Phoenix Raven." In a 2018 press release, the Air Force released a photo of him undergoing the intense training program at McGuire-Dix Joint Base in Lakehurst, New Jersey, in September 2018.

The Air Force website said the two-week, 12-hour-a-day course at McGuire "covers cross-cultural awareness, legal considerations, embassy operations, explosive ordnance awareness and more."

"While Raven's trainees are learning these techniques, they are also exposed to more than 70 force-use scenarios," the Air Force statement said.

Federal investigators were also investigating whether Carrillo has a connection to the murder of a federal security officer killed in Oakland during a night of violence related to the death of George Floyd.

The FBI said Sunday it was investigating a connection between Carrillo's white truck and a similar vehicle that could have been used in the fatal shooting of Federal Protective Services Officer David Underwood and the wounding of a second officer on May 29 during a night of riots near Oakland Streets.

"The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, California is ongoing," the FBI said in a statement. "We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department to determine a possible motive and / or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of FPS officers in Oakland."

FBI investigators were among the law enforcement officials at the Ben Lomond crime scene on Saturday night.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, called the Oakland shooting an "act of domestic terrorism."

Carrillo has been stationed at Travis since 2018 and was a member of the 60th Security Forces Squadron, a spokesman for the base said. You will be charged with first degree murder.

Investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances behind the ambush of the two deputies with shooting and improvised explosives.

Meanwhile, deputies and local residents gather Sunday at the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office headquarters on Sunday for a memorial vigil for the 38-year-old sergeant. Damon Gutzwiller.

"It doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense! Why is this happening," said Dorene Bolaños, a Santa Cruz resident. "He was protecting our community and doing his job."

In a press conference Saturday night, Hart, heartbroken, said his agency received a call to 911 at 1:30 p.m. from a suspicious white off-road truck parked near Jamison Creek near Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"The caller saw weapons and materials to make bombs inside the truck," he said.

Gutzwiller and another deputy responded and saw the van drive away. They tracked him down to a house in Ben Lomond. When they got out of their vehicles, they were "ambushed with gunshots and improvised explosive devices." At 2:36 p.m. A call came out reporting that an officer was down.

"Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," said Hart. “Another deputy was shot or wounded by shrapnel and hit by a car when the suspect fled the property. We are hopeful that the deputy will recover. "

Gutzwiller "was a beloved figure here in the sheriff's office," Sheriff Hart said. "Damon showed up today to do his job, to keep this community safe, and his life was taken unnecessarily."

Carrillo, who was reportedly armed, was tracked down by other officers and wounded in his arrest. Hart said the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment and would be charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

A CHP officer also suffered a hand injury in the incident and was expected to survive.

