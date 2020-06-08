Sushmita Sen Grooves to Ranveer Singh Aankh Marey's hit number

Sushmita Sen is a diva who looks better with each passing year. But since she has seen so little on the big screen, we almost forgot that the actress is a great dancer who has given us hits like Chunari Chunari, Mehboob Mere, Gori Gori and many more. Today, she posted a video on her social media that will remind her that she is the queen of sass and thumkas.

Sushmita is making her web debut with Aarya. The trailer dropped a few days ago and the trailer for the dramatic drama received a huge response from netizens. The actress shared a flashback video of Aarya's sets, where she has been seen playing the song Aankh Marey from Simmba. The actress's thumkas in her casual outfit are amazing. She captioned the post saying: ‘Introducing #cocreator #codirector #aarya @sandeipm A terrific Director, who made the whole unit dance all day … and then we made him dance after packing! And boy, can you dance! (The one with the cap) The sheer energy of #Aarya's creation is still special in many ways! #sharing #bts #memories #aaryafamily #rajasthan @ankurbhatia @ sush.ft @filmeyshilmey @ gargi_sawant29 @ ankur.r.bhatnagar @swayamkhanna @shivikafacepaint I love you !!!

Aarya's web series is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame.