Sun-drenched images of Ananya Panday's are taking over the Internet for Storm and BFF Suhana Khan agrees



Ananya Panday is India's latest girlfriend and she loves sharing her photos in the middle of closing. Your last few clicks are winning the internet for all the right reasons Ananya Panday shared a series of throwback photos where she is seen at her best.. The actress has captioned the photos saying: "the sun is shining and you too # reverse …" Soon her followers began to leave cute comments and expressed their love for her. Her best friend Suhana Khan also dropped a comment saying, "Hot Hot Hot,quot;. Well, we couldn't agree more.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have been friends for a long time. A few weeks ago, Suhana even helped Ananya edit some videos and the latter even thanked her on Instagram. Ananya Panday has Khaali Peeli in front of Ishaan Khatter for his release. The movie has only a couple of scenes pending and the movie will be completed, but filming will only resume once new guidelines for movie sets are implemented. It also has the new version of Dear Comrade titled Fighter from Shakun Batra titled Fighter which marks Vijay Devarakonda & # 39; s Bollywood debut.

