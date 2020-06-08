Studies focus on union negotiations while cautiously watching July pre-production restart – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom released the long-awaited guidelines to restart film and television production amid the ongoing pandemic on Friday, allowing filming in the state to resume on June 12.

While no one expects cameras to start rolling this Friday, the wheels in the industry are spinning in hopes of reaching that point before the end of summer.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers must comply with security protocols agreed upon by the workforce and management, which can further improve officials county public health agency, "the California Department of Public Health said in the guide published through the governor's office.

Reaching an agreement on safety protocols between management and the Hollywood union and unions is the next big hurdle after the Governor's approval. That approval came a few days after the discussion group of the labor administration safety committee organized by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the main Hollywood studios, presented to the Governors of California and Los Angeles a White Paper on health and safety. Production guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I heard that AMPTP is rife in discussions with major unions and guilds representing essential employees and talents on set, including IATSE, DGA SAG-AFTRA and the Teamsters. I heard that producers are conducting separate negotiations with each union that often intersect.

The hope is to reach agreements with unions / unions so that pre-production can begin sometime in July if the rate of coronavirus infections and hospitalization in Los Angeles County does not trigger another tightening of restrictions on companies. Given the complexity of filming during COVID-19 due to the detailed security protocols that must be followed, pre-production, as well as actual production, is expected to be longer than normal.

Of the four largest production sites in Hollywood, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Vancouver, three, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Vancouver, have set tentative production restart dates, it all depends on local health conditions and study-union agreements.

While Georgia was one of the first states to reopen their economies, I heard that Los Angeles-based productions may start first because air travel continues to deter talent due to COVID-19 concerns. Meanwhile, British Columbia continues to impose a 14-day quarantine on anyone entering the country, which would include Hollywood actors and directors flying to work.

Along with the major studios and streamers, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE (including the Art Directors Guild and the Costume Designers Guild), the Teamsters and others were involved in the process of drafting the recommendations in the White Paper presented to the Governors

In another promising signal, in the document's unveiling, unions and unions praised it as a "solid foundation" and a "critical first step" on the way back to production.

But they also warned that much remains to be done. "Discussions will continue between producers, unions and unions on how it affects our respective agreements," Teamsters Local 399 of Hollywood said last week in a message to its members. "There is still a lot of work ahead to not only ensure the safety of our members on set, but also to ensure that our members' jobs and our collective bargaining agreements are protected throughout this process."

So far, the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has issued its own protocols. The other unions and unions have said that they too are working on their own guidelines that should be published in the coming days.