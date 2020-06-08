Strange weather: can computers solve the UK puzzle?

Image copyright

A leading climate scientist has called for more investment in climate computing to explain the UK's recent troubled climate.

Professor Tim Palmer of the University of Oxford said there were still too many unknowns in the weather forecast.

And in the month that SpaceX's launch hit the headlines, he said that only one of the company's billions could transform climate modeling.

The short-term weather forecast is generally very accurate.

And long-term trends in rising temperatures are not in doubt.

But Professor Palmer says that many puzzles remain unsolved: take the recent bizarre weather in the UK, with the wettest February on record, followed by the sunniest spring.

Meteorologists were stunned by this unprecedented weather flip, and especially by the incredible amount of May sunshine that beat the previous record.

This year's figure was 13% higher than the previous record, it's like the 100-meter winner leaving opponents behind at more than 11 meters.

Some blame climate change, but the Meteorological Office says there is, at the moment, no strong evidence for it.

Professor Palmer told News: “It would be really valuable for us to have more knowledge of how climate change is affecting weather patterns like this.

"Was climate change involved in the recent strange weather? We do not know ".

He agrees that space observations have vastly improved our understanding of climate.

But he complains: "It is very frustrating to see that space receives so much attention when we cannot be sure what will happen to Earth's climate."

"If we could only secure one of his billions for computer modeling, it would be a great help."

So what do we know so far about the recent rarity of the British climate?

Jetstream blocked

Well this is what is clear: the strong jet stream to the southwest of England during the winter blocked the succession of Atlantic storms that soaked the UK.

The Meteorological Office successfully forecast the wet winter in its seasonal forecast, but was unable to predict the sudden jump to a dry spring when the jet stream swept across the UK, keeping the sunny weather in place.

In a global debate about the climate chicken and egg is the question of why the jet stream behaved like this.

Some scientists believe that it is being affected by conditions in the Arctic, which is warming faster than anywhere else on the planet, due to greenhouse gases. But this is in dispute.

Professor Palmer said the jet stream seemed to be influenced by a weather phenomenon known as the Indian dipole, an irregular oscillating current in the Indian Ocean. This was also blamed for the wildfires in Australia.

But what is influencing the Indian dipole? Or is it completely natural?

Scientists know that ocean currents on the other side of the world can influence our climate, but did the water around the Chagos archipelago really trigger a "barbecue spring,quot; in Britain's grateful closure?

"Very strange things are happening in the tropics," added Professor Palmer. "The question is,quot; is it natural? "And we are still not sure."

Scientists now plan to re-run UK climate models in recent years and remove the heating element of CO2 emissions from the mathematical puzzle. That should offer a better understanding of the British climate at least.

Discovering secrets

Professor Palmer admits that it is surprising that this exercise has not been done before. But of all the uses of the extra money for climate research, he believes that the most useful spending on climate research could be discovering the secret of the clouds, one of the most insurmountable climate mysteries.

If warmer weather leads to more low-level clouds, that radiation will bounce off and cool Earth. If it leads to more high-level clouds, that will trap heat.

In fact, Professor Palmer said, a recent cloud modeling exercise suggested that if we are not lucky, global temperatures may rise by 5 ° C after CO2 levels double, a level completely inhospitable to humans. The conclusion was previously discarded under different analyzes.

"We need to better understand these processes," he says.

“Normally in science you learn about the study system by doing laboratory experiments. With Earth's climate, there is no laboratory experiment I can do.

“The climate model is the only tool we have to understand what future awaits humanity as a result of climate change.

"Spatial observations tell us what is happening now, but climate models tell us what will happen next year, next decade, next century."

