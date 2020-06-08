Stock markets slide in a bad sign for Wall Street

European stocks open lower despite strong day in Asia.
Major European markets opened lower on Monday despite a moderately strong day in Asia and a booming Friday on Wall Street.
Shares in Britain, France and Germany fell, albeit less than 1 percent, in morning trade. The slow performance came after markets in Japan and Taiwan rose more than 1 percent, leading a recovery in the Asia-Pacific region. Futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open slightly lower.
To further demonstrate investor indecision, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They were combined during the first operations.
Stocks picked up momentum Friday after U.S. job numbers came in much stronger than expected. But investor concerns seemed to return on Monday. Global stocks have risen sharply in recent days due to government stimulus efforts and signs of recovery in some of the places most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Some investors are now wondering how long governments will be willing to give the global economy a boost, and how long it will take for the world's growth engines to return to top speed.
Something remarkable is seeping into the Commercial real estate market: Investors may end up losing millions in tax savings on profits from the sale of their properties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Similar type real estate exchanges, also known as 1031 exchanges (after provision in the Internal Revenue Code), allow investors to sell a commercial property and not pay income taxes as long as the money from that sale is reinvest in other real estate. It could be a similar building, land, or even air rights.
To obtain the benefit, real estate investors must identify a replacement property 45 days after the sale of the original property and close the purchase within 180 days. If the criteria are met, investors may defer taxes on the profits from the sale of the property. The deferral can be extended until the death of the investor, at which time the capital gains tax is eliminated.
If the criteria are not met, investors face not only a huge income tax bill, but also additional taxes on deductions taken while they owned the building. That can add up to millions of dollars for some properties.
As the blockades complicated the closing of deals, the real estate industry pressured the Treasury Department to obtain extensions on those dates. But once relief was granted, the deals began to crumble.
Mortgage rates can be attractively low, but people buying a new home this spring face a challenging market.
Demand, which built up during coronavirus home stay orders, and a shortage of homes for sale keep prices high and trigger bidding wars in some areas as states continue to reopen their businesses. Some buyers may also find it more difficult to qualify for mortgages, as lenders require higher credit scores and higher down payments in response to higher unemployment and economic uncertainty in the pandemic.
Nationwide, the median home price, excluding new construction, was approximately $ 287,000 in April, more than 7 percent from a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors said.
Now, with many states lifting restrictions on home visits, the housing market is waking up. Buyers are more comfortable visiting properties: About two-thirds of people who attended an open house in the past year said they would attend an open house now "without hesitation," a separate survey by the Realtors association found.
But some sellers are still cautious. They want to show houses by appointment only and want serious buyer offers that have been pre-approved for financing, said Lawrence Yun, the association's chief economist. "They don't want casual buyers," he said.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
An aviation dispute between the Trump administration and China appears to be easing, and the United States said Friday that it will allow Chinese airlines to collectively operate two weekly flights to and from the United States. The announcement comes two days after the Department of Transportation. He said he would ban all of those flights in response to a similar ban on US passenger flights to and from China. After the department made that announcement, the Chinese government said it would allow two US airlines to operate weekly flights, paving the way for reversal on Friday.
The reports were contributed by Ann Carrns, Matt Phillips, Paul Sullivan and Carlos Tejada.