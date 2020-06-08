Stock markets slide in a bad sign for Wall Street

European stocks open lower despite strong day in Asia.

Major European markets opened lower on Monday despite a moderately strong day in Asia and a booming Friday on Wall Street.

Shares in Britain, France and Germany fell, albeit less than 1 percent, in morning trade. The slow performance came after markets in Japan and Taiwan rose more than 1 percent, leading a recovery in the Asia-Pacific region. Futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open slightly lower.

To further demonstrate investor indecision, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They were combined during the first operations.

Stocks picked up momentum Friday after U.S. job numbers came in much stronger than expected. But investor concerns seemed to return on Monday. Global stocks have risen sharply in recent days due to government stimulus efforts and signs of recovery in some of the places most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Some investors are now wondering how long governments will be willing to give the global economy a boost, and how long it will take for the world's growth engines to return to top speed.