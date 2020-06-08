Stevie J in good shape in a post-workout video after Faith Evans alleged a beating

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The Grammy Award-winning record producer flexes his abs as he shares an inspiring message for his Instagram followers about "self-love" and "self-respect."

Stevie J He looked great in his Instagram video after an alleged altercation with his wife Faith Evans. The record producer-turned-reality TV star posted a video after training over the weekend, showing himself fit.

The 48-year-old DJ appeared in front of the camera shirtless, showing off his abs. "Another great workout today," he said as he flexed his biceps. Then he spoke some inspiring words to his followers saying, "Stay fit, stay inspired. I get inspired."

Maintaining a positive spirit, he continued to affirm that he had shown himself "self-love" and "self-respect." He repeated his message in the legend, writing: "Get inspired".

His fans soon turned to the comment section to assess his appearance, which showed no signs of physical injury after his wife Faith's alleged beating. "You heal fast, it doesn't seem like faith hits you at all," wrote one person.

"I see that your face is clean," commented another similar. Apparently relieved to see the star in good shape, a third user added, "Well, it looks like you're in very good shape to me, you don't look hurt, your eyes aren't black, and you're in good physical shape. Look at that."

Others, meanwhile, praised Stevie's physique when he nearly reached 50. "Looking good Stevie," one person said. "You look amazing Stevie. Very healthy, fit and focused. Keep up the good work," a self-proclaimed "true fan" replied to his video. Another joked, "You are so fine, you are crazy but you are still fine."

The video was released a few days after Stevie's wife Faith was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband during an altercation. According to TMZ, the couple had a heated argument that turned violent in late May.

Police were called to their Los Angeles home and when they arrived, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie's face. Supposedly, Faith was booked for the crime of domestic violence. The 46-year-old star was released shortly after she posted bail.

It is unclear what caused their enmity, as neither Stevie nor Faith have addressed the arrest for domestic violence.