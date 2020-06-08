Statue of the slave trader in Bristol, UK, shot down and rolled into the harbor

Huge crowds of UK protesters tore down a statue of a Bristol slave trader who sent 100,000 slaves to the US USA and took it to the port.

As thousands gathered in Bristol, some protesters threw down the canvas that had tried to hide the bronze statue with eggs.

Amid the mounting tension, the cover was torn off and ropes were thrown around the statue.

Protesters dragged the large statue to the port of Bristol, where it stood up and then rolled into the water.

The collapse of the Colston statue, erected in 1895, has been compared to the famous fall of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, Iraq.

Colston was born into a wealthy Bristol family and had transported up to 100,000 African men, women and children to slavery in the United States.

Some 20,000 captured slaves, who lived in dire conditions on their ships, are believed to have died of disease on long sea voyages and their bodies simply pushed overboard.

In 1680 Colston became an officer in the Royal African Company, which at that time had a monopoly in Great Britain on the slave trade.

On many occasions, he was a respected businessman in his day, and Colston donated money to various schools and hospitals in Bristol.

Colston's name could be seen on various buildings and streets in the western city of England.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel criticized the act as vandalism and urged the police to respond.

"I think that is completely embarrassing and that speaks to the acts of public disorder that have now become a distraction from the cause that people are protesting for," he said. Sky News.