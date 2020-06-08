State school chief reveals game plan to return to classrooms – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The California Department of Education released a detailed guide Monday to the safe reopening of schools in the era of face masks and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Make it clear that schools will look dramatically different for California's 6.2 million students and staff, who can expect temperature controls when entering schools and buses, teacher and student face masks, and extensive hand washing throughout the year. day.

It also offers suggestions on how to offer classroom instruction with smaller classes, such as rotating students on campus two days a week, while the rest of the days stay home for distance learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on everything we know about education, "said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond." It forces us to strike up a new conversation about how we provide instruction. "

The handbook titled "Stronger Together: A Guide to the Safe Reopening of California Public Schools,quot; can serve as a roadmap for school districts as they prepare for return from school in the fall, Thurmond said.

Ultimately, school districts will decide how to reopen the campuses. There is no single model for all 1,000 state school districts, so the orientation aims to offer multiple scenarios that can help schools find the best approach to a safe reopening, Thurmond said.

Thurmond said many parents have expressed an interest in continuing distance learning for safety reasons and is encouraging districts to maintain instruction at home as much as possible to ensure smaller classes.

"Parents ask, let's use that as a strategy, let's plan for it," Thurmond said of continuous online learning in the fall, which will be necessary as schools accommodate fewer students at a time.

For weeks, educators and state officials have made it clear that the safe reopening of schools will require a comprehensive redesign of the traditional school day, where social interaction has always been a key part of learning.

The state Department of Public Health released its own 14-page guide Friday designed to help districts prepare for students to return. Includes recommendations such as keeping students 6 feet (2 meters) away at all times, in class, in the hallways, and at recess. He recommends covering his face for teachers and students and suggests that meals be served in the classroom or outdoors rather than in cafeterias or group dining rooms.

The state cannot order schools to adopt its rules, but its guidance serves as recommendations for districts to continue to reopen. School districts opted to close when Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state order to stay home in mid-March and developed distance learning plans on the go.

The state said Friday that it plans to provide each school and child care center with non-contact thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields for each teacher, cloth face covers for staff and students, and N-95 fitted masks for medical professionals. health in schools.

The new security measures pose huge logistical and financial challenges, educators say, particularly at a time of budget cuts. Districts face the prospect of billions of dollars in budget cuts as the state struggles to fill a deficit caused by the virus.

The California Education Coalition, which includes the nine state K-12 public education associations, has urged Newsom and state lawmakers to reject the cuts. Teachers, superintendents, principals, and others say they support the need to implement physical distance in schools, which would require a decrease in class size and a dramatic increase in cleanliness in classrooms and on campus. But all of that will cost more money.