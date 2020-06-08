Stampede Ventures Winklevoss Twins Ben Mezrich Bitcoin Billionaires – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman's Stampede Ventures has partnered with the Winklevoss twins to produce a film adaptation of Bitcoin billionaires, Ben Mezrich's best-selling nonfiction book. Silverman and Jon Berg will produce with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

The Twins began their journey with Mezrich in their bestseller The Accidental Billionaires, the basis of the Oscar-winning film. The social network, who told the story of the Winklevoss Twins' legal battles with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. Bitcoin billionaires were the follow-up to Mezrich, and that story tells the brothers as they do the impossible: catching lightning in a bottle a second time and riding the biggest comeback in business history via the Bitcoin currency.

After struggling to be accepted as venture capitalists in Silicon Valley after their battle with Zuckerberg, they discovered the seductive and dangerous world of Bitcoin in Ibiza. The film will tell the story of how the brothers risked everything and eventually became the world's first Bitcoin billionaires. The book has been translated into 12 languages.

Silverman said: “I have known Cameron and Tyler for years. Last summer, my son Caleb was fortunate enough to intern at Winklevoss Capital and the twins shared with him an early copy of the Bitcoin billionaires. Caleb and I exchanged the book back and forth on a summer trip, devouring it in a couple of days. Upon completion, it became clear to both of us that the remarkable redemption story of Cameron and Tyler, along with Ben's masterful writing, would lend itself to a unique film. We are so grateful at Stampede that we were able to convince them to turn their story into a movie and produce it with us. Rocky II meets Wall Street in a world full of unique and fascinating characters. This is going to make an amazing movie. "

The brothers said: “Ben is no stranger to writing about technological revolutions. Your book Accidental billionaires, which later became the movie The social network, recounted the early days of social media, when many still dismissed it as a passing fad. Ben immediately understood the promise of the cryptocurrency and was serious about telling his story to the world. Whether you're a long-standing HODLer or just arrived, we think you'll enjoy the colorful, borderline days of the cryptocurrency revolution that Ben Mezrich has skillfully captured in Bitcoin billionaires. We look forward to sharing this story and bringing the first days of this revolution to theaters in association with Stampede Ventures. ”

Mezrich also wrote Tearing down the house, which became the hit movie twenty-one, and of its 20 books, half of them have been selected by studies. Stampede, whose primary investor is former Facebook chief financial officer and San Francisco 49ers co-owner Gideon Yu, makes his debut with the Kelly Oxford-directed film. Pink Skies Ahead, starring Jessica Barden, Marcia Gay Harden, Michael McKean, Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Odeya Rush, Lewis Pullman, Mary J. Blige and Evan Ross.