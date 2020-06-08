Sophie Turner sends powerful message about systemic racism

The queen of the north has spoken.

Weekend, Sophie Turner delivered a powerful message about the fight for racial justice.

After the actress shared photos from the Black Lives Matter protest that she and her husband Joe Jonas attended Los Angeles, a fan questioned the need for the protest in the comment section, noting that the four officers in George FloydDeath has been arrested and charged: "So is there justice sooooo can we have peace now?"

Turner took this opportunity to educate. "It's not just about those 4 policemen, it's about Breonna Taylorthis is about Trayvon Martinthis is about Eric GarnerIt's about the systemic racism blacks have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. "

She continued: "It is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our belief that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace."