Sophie Turner sends powerful message about systemic racism

The queen of the north has spoken.
Weekend, Sophie Turner delivered a powerful message about the fight for racial justice.
After the actress shared photos from the Black Lives Matter protest that she and her husband Joe Jonas attended Los Angeles, a fan questioned the need for the protest in the comment section, noting that the four officers in George FloydDeath has been arrested and charged: "So is there justice sooooo can we have peace now?"
Turner took this opportunity to educate. "It's not just about those 4 policemen, it's about Breonna Taylorthis is about Trayvon Martinthis is about Eric GarnerIt's about the systemic racism blacks have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. "
She continued: "It is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our belief that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace."
Last week the Game of Thrones Alum turned to Instagram to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. "My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those who speak out against racism and fight for justice and equality," he wrote. "Silence is not an option."
Turner also urged his fans to educate themselves about the movement by providing a list of activists to follow. Among them were Colin Kaepernick, Indya moore and Rachel Elizabeth Cargle. She added: "While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of the ones we should listen to."
Like Turner, various celebrities include Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, Halsey, Nick cannon and more have participated in protests in light of Floyd's death and have been using his platform to fight for social justice.
On Saturday, Michael B. Jordan He addressed the crowd during a protest in Los Angeles and called for a change. "What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard," he said. "What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We have to keep stirring things up. We cannot be complacent. We cannot let this moment just pass us by, we must continue to put our feet on our necks "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."