Sophie Turner applauds the commentator who argues that George Floyd has received justice, so protests are no longer necessary

The pregnant actress is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out about racial injustice in the United States and around the world following the mindless murder of George Floyd. With that said, Sophie Turner turned to social media last weekend to share a very inspiring and powerful message about what it really takes to achieve equality.

It all started with the Game of Thrones star sharing some photos from the Black Lives Matter protest that she and her Jonas Brothers singing husband Joe attended together in Los Angeles.

That's when someone in the comment section proceeded to question the need for the protests to continue given the fact that the four police officers involved in the Floyd murder have been arrested and are awaiting trial.

"So is there justice? Can we have peace now?" They asked.

In response, Sophie took this opportunity to educate the commentator and many others who were reading her message, about why protests are not only necessary but vital!

She explained, "It's not just about those four cops, it's about Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, it's about the systemic racism blacks have faced for hundreds of years." This is about changing the system. Justice will be achieved when society reflects our belief that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace. "

This is not the first time that Sophie has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last week, he also posted on his platform that: ‘My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with all those who speak out against racism and fight for justice and equality. Silence is not an option. & # 39;

Furthermore, he also encouraged his followers to really learn about the movement by providing them with a list of BLM activists that they should follow.



