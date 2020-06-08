Sonya Winton-Odamtten from Lovecraft Country and Jonathan Kidd Talk #FeedBCHW Challenge – Up News Info

As Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan Kidd put the finishing touches on their next adaptation of Matt Ruff's novel. Lovecraft countryThe writing duo watched the coronavirus pandemic unfold and felt they needed to take action. They teamed up with the non-profit organization Frontline Foods to launch the #FeedBCHW Challenge, which supports health workers in underserved black neighborhoods.

The couple organized over forty black creators in Hollywood for the challenge, including Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw productions, Robine Thede (Black Lady Sketch Show), Ayanna Floyd (The Chi), Anthony Sparks (Queen Sugar), Tracy Oliver (The First Wives Club), JaSheika James and JaNeika James (Empire), Yolanda E. Lawrence (Empire), Erika Green (New Amsterdam), Rashaan Dozier Escalante (Seal team), Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (SMASH.), Jamie Turner (All american), Maisha Closson (The word I), Ubah Mohamed (DC Legends of Tomorrow), Erica Butler (Greenleaf), Felicia Pride (Queen Sugar), Ben Watkins (Hand of God, Joel Anderson Thompson (Superstition), Erika Johnson (Americanah), Among many others.

Winton-Odamtten said the list of black creatives has helped feed hospitals across the country from Los Angeles to Kansas City. "We are just going to continue every week," he said. “In addition to the 40 writers, we have a total of 31 donors who donated to the cause. We have had massive support around this. "

As executive co-producers of Lovecraft Country, Released in August, the two signed a two-year general agreement with HBO and have impressive TV credits curricula, but as former professors at Columbia University and UCLA and with doctorates in African American studies from Yale, the two provide information. to the current pandemic. In addition to talking to Up News Info about what inspired them to start the #FeedBCHW Challenge, Winton-Odamtten and Kidd unpacked how the pandemic is a repeat of history when it comes to the disproportionate impact on communities of color and how this will affect the inclusive narrative. in Hollywood

DEADLINE: When the pandemic began to become more present in the United States, what was your initial reaction and did you see the disproportionate impact against people of color on the horizon?

SONYA WINTON-ODAMTTEN: I started tracking the stories about COVID-19 in Wuhan in January. And, the reality is that we live in a global society. So this notion that it's somehow happening there and not in my backyard, that doesn't really exist. (Jonathan) and I are students of African American history, so they will analyze the impact on health disparities historically in African American communities. And so, the question of whether or not a real pandemic would emerge and reach our shores, we already knew what the narrative would become in relation to African American communities, particularly those that are deprived of their rights and marginalized because you have higher rates. of certain chronic diseases in those communities and, along with that, it also has health disparities in terms of resources that hospitals have in those communities. He also has a history of systemic racism in which health care officials do not care for a person who is black or brown. All of those things have been historically tested and properly investigated.

DEADLINE: What can we learn from history when it comes to health crises?

WINTON-ODAMTTEN: We have experienced eight public health crises, up to a point, which is HIV and AIDS. People forget that it was originally called a white and gay male disease. But, if you were a history student, you could have projected exactly where we ended up, which is, the numbers have unfortunately faded, that poor, African American and Latino communities are communities that are disproportionately affected by that disease.

If you are a history student, you can also forecast. We knew it was going to happen. Many of the ridiculous conversations that blacks were unable to contract at first were so mind boggling. I was thinking, why are we getting involved in that conversation when, in fact, we should be preparing and ducking?

DEADLINE: What made you jump into action and start #FeedBCHW?

WINTON-ODAMTTEN: (Jonathan) and I were on a call and we said, "Well, we should feed ourselves, providing resources to hospitals that are in neglected black communities because we can have an impact there." We want them to know that we have their backs and that they are compatible, but we also want to give them one less thing to worry about. The agony of the day when they are surrounded by afflicted families and with health problems. That is my perspective on how we got here.

DEADLINE: How do you think this pandemic speaks in general and how do these events impact communities of color?

JONATHAN KIDD: For me, people talk about COVID and how it is devastating a community, but I feel like they are talking in a broader conversation. In terms of the core morbidities that people have, in particular, problems related to the Department of Justice. We talk about the flint water crisis, but we don't talk about the new garbage dump they are building and there will be particles in the air that will cause asthma. Where do they put that? They put that in poor communities of color, for the most part. Look at how the roads have been built. There is a highway here in Los Angeles right next to a high school. That is not in Beverly Hills. That is not in Calabasas. Again, impacting people of color.

If you look at food deserts in urban areas, food deserts cause diabetes because all you eat are Cheetos and they drink Fanta. You know what I mean? We were just talking yesterday … being vegan is expensive. Healthy food is expensive. So if you don't have access to these things, then it's like, "Oh, I have diabetes. I have asthma, hypertension. So I'm more susceptible to COVID. So, I feel like it's also part of a broader conversation that we want to have about health and well-being and how we as a society can better treat people in terms of better access to healthy food. In terms of not putting garbage cans in the middle of communities. Not having lead paint, children are brain damaged because they eat paint with lead that should have been banned in 1973.

DEADLINE: It is clear that all communities of color are affected on all fronts. As he noted, black and Latino communities are being disproportionately affected, but we have seen an increase in harassment against Asian Americans. HHow important do you think the alliance is in this pandemic and not only within marginalized communities but also with white communities?

WINTON-ODAMTTEN: Our ex-agent is a Chinese-American brother … we called him and told him to be careful. He was a little quiet and I said to him: "Dude, the pendulum has swung." The President of the United States, presidential aides call him "Kung-Flu" in the White House. It is without a doubt white supremacy at its best. The "model minority" is thrown out the window. It has changed forever. He went. I told him to check his family and make sure they understand that if they leave the house, they are aware of their surroundings and are being followed.

I called (Nancy Drew showrunner) Melinda Hsu-Taylor – she's like our older sister – and she told me to be careful out there. She lives on the west side (of Los Angeles) and said no verbal statements had been made, but she could feel the change.

As historians, it is very difficult not to also live in the future. I'm having a conversation with you about building alliances, but I'm also living 10 years ahead, because, again, we can see where this is going. (Jonathan) and I have always warned people about the pendulum swing. You can look at it historically. At one point, you are the "model minority" and then they call it "Kung-Flu" and they don't give a shit about the "model minority" status.

Everyone always falls out of favor. With the exception of rich, straight white masculinity, we are talking about our president, rarely does anyone else get a pass to make a mistake, to be a mistake, to be part of a group that an individual has strayed from. That rarely happens. We don't call all white men serial killers. We don't … although they make up the majority of serial killers.

In terms of your specific alliance building question, I haven't seen it. But, part of that is because, again, we are living in a bubble right now. We are launching and developing our other shows. My alliances have come in my personal relationships.

BOY: Looking to the future, it's about not forgetting this moment. I think that is the important thing. The initial title of my dissertation was "Contagious Nation" and it was basically how religion, disease and otherness contribute to the gangs of power. So if you look at Jews, Catholics and white women in 1600, they were seen as witches. In Shakespeare they were seen as witches. The same conversation occurred about the captive Africans: they are pagans. People said, "They're going to fuck all of our women! They're going to steal all of our shit!" The same thing was said about the Native Americans. If you look at 9/11, or actually HIV / AIDS in the 1980s, hemophiliacs, homosexuals, hypodermic drug users, and Haitians, it's the same conversation. Haitian boats were supposed to be bringing their disease and AIDS because they practice voodoo. With 9/11 and the Muslims, it is the same. We have to prohibit Muslims from entering this country. The same story with immigrants from the southern United States.

These immigrants who come are stereotypically against abortion and against gay marriage, and Republicans say they don't when they come. Why? That is your base!

It makes no sense. For me, what is fascinating is in each conversation, it is the same language that is used. So for those in the Asian-American community, there was a time when people were beaten because they were angry that there were Chinese workers working on the railways. Then there is the stereotype of Chinese laundry. They got burned in the laundries, right? People also forget about the Japanese internment camps during World War II. The Asian American identity itself is based on a hate crime.

DEADLINE: How do you think the pandemic will affect the movement towards diversity and equity in Hollywood? Do you think it will hinder or help?

BOY: Maybe I seem optimistic and I'm delusional, but I feel that COVID, in terms of work, is a kind of equalizer. You still have to go through insurance. You still need to secure your location in terms of health and wellness. You still have to make sure your cast is comfortable on set. You still have to have content. You still have to have people writing things. You must still have directors who lead with a vision. I feel like it changes and adds a lot of complications in terms of preparation and in terms of being in production, but I feel like the great equalizer that is cable TV, Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max: we are going to need a lot of content

I'm not afraid … Sonya and I have an obsession with television programs set in Africa. That is part of our long-term plan. We love to tell stories. I think once again there is always an opportunity for disparate treatment where sexism, racism and homophobia can come into play and in terms of people earning money or not, but I feel like the improvement we've seen in terms of access will remain because it is driven by money. Crazy Rich Asians It was a success. People say, "Shit, let's do another one!" It is like The game – when he went to BET, it was a game changer. They got eight million eyes on BET and people were saying, "Oh my gosh, what?" Then you have Being Mary Jane, Scandal now suddenly we are in the midst of a black Renaissance.

WINTON-ODAMTTEN: I am also optimistic. For me, the broader conversation is how creators directly approach or speak about this pandemic we are having. How is it done and nuanced? Because who wants a perfect version of the one we've been experiencing? It gives people ideas of popcorn to chew in the form of comedy and procedures. I think it will be a challenge for drama writers who belong to historically marginalized communities to then take the question about identity politics and include it in building the conversation about what a pandemic is like. I think this is an opportunity for us to sit for a second, reflect, and then discover how we elevate it by putting ourselves at the center.