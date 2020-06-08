Sonu Sood talks about a couple getting divorced during the running of the bulls



In these difficult times, given the pandemic, Sonu Sood has become a layerless superhero in our country. The actor worked tirelessly to send thousands of migrant workers back home. Organizing buses, flights and sending so many defenseless people home has made him a messiah of migrants.

Now we can see another side of the actor where he played a love guru on social networks. Yes, the actor, who has played several threatening roles on the big screen, off screen, after saving lives, is now saving marriages. A netizen contacted him on Twitter saying: "Sonu Sood, dear sir, I am in Assam Guwahati. I want to go to Haryana Rewari, my own town. Without work after the confinement that suffers with so many problems, even fighting with the wife, now both decide Divorce and send me from Guwahati to Delhi, I would be grateful for a lifetime. "

The actor soon replied and replied to his very mature tweet: "Hey … please don't fight. Don't let the hard times affect this precious bond. I promise to take you both to dinner and I'll talk to you Tom in a video call too. But just if you promise to stay together. "

Hey … please don't fight Â ™ ™ Don't let hard times affect this valuable bond. I promise to take you both to dinner and I'll talk to you Tom on a video call too. But only if you promise to stay together â € ¤ï¸ÂÂ âÂÂ £ ï¸Â https://t.co/UgjPD1wLrI – sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

There have been reports that Sonu Sood will now team up with a foundation to start a campaign against domestic violence. Amid the confinement, cases of domestic violence have increased. An organization wants to stop these cases and will work with the actor to raise awareness of this alarming problem. Follow Sonu!