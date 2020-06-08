Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is back in Mumbai after quarantine in New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had spent all of his time during the confinement at husband Anand Ahuja's residence in New Delhi with him and his family. Sonam was missing his home for sure. But she was trapped in New Delhi due to the confinement and was unable to meet her family, who resides in Mumbai. But now, finally, with & # 39; Unlock 1 & # 39; In action, the actress is back at her parents' house in Mumbai. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and supporters.

Sonam posted a photo with Sister Rhea Kapoor and wrote: "Back with my principal … thanks to my amazing husband @anandahuja." Sonam has returned home after more than two months. It was reason enough for her to celebrate while spending time with her beloved sister Rhea Kapoor.

We are glad that things are moving back to normal. You neither?