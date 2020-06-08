Some Minneapolis activists doubt police will dissolve job – Up News Info

George Floyd's death was the breaking point for some Minneapolis civic leaders, who now say that the only way to fix the city's struggling police department is to disarm it. But it's unclear how they would do that, and groups that have spent years illuminating police brutality aren't even sure it's the answer.

"We are dismantling our police department," City Council member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted Sunday, the same day that he and most of the council proclaimed their support for dissolving the cheers of protesters in a Minneapolis park. "And we will not be silent. We will be noisy. We will fight We will win."

But dismantling an entire department is extremely rare. It was made in Camden, New Jersey, and was talked about, though eventually ruled out, in Ferguson, Missouri, after the death of Michael Brown. Such a move comes with legal problems, including a city letter stipulating a police force, plus a union-protected workforce.

"To say that they are going to pay the police or that they are going to ban the police or whatever they are talking about, that was optical, guys," said Michelle Gross, president of the United Communities chapter against the Minneapolis Police. Brutality. "Simply optical,quot;.

Sam Martinez, an activist with the Twin Cities Justice Coalition for Jamar, a group formed after Jamar Clark's death in 2015 in a clash with police, said getting rid of a police department does not solve the problem.

"If they tried to unseat the police or reduce the police force, we know they can't do it, and what comes after that? Will they hand over the power to the (Hennepin County) sheriff … who also has not been held accountable Martinez said.

Community activists have criticized the Minneapolis department for years for what they say is a brutal and racist culture that resists change. The state of Minnesota launched a department civil rights investigation last week, and the first concrete changes came Friday in a stipulated deal in which the city agreed to ban chokes and neck restraints.

Steve Cramer, a former City Council member who is now serving as president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, called the rhetoric about the end of police surveillance, as the city knows it "exciting for some but terrifying. for others,quot;.

"Until we really understand how this type of assessment and planning process will move forward, there is a gap that people will fill with their own thoughts," he said. "… I think it is a difficult place where some of our elected officials have put our community at a very vulnerable time."

Protesters across the country are demanding police reforms, and calls to "topple the police,quot; over the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans killed by police have become a rallying cry. Supporters say the move is not about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of all their money. Instead, they say it is time for the country to tackle the systemic problems of the police in the United States and spend more on what the US communities do. USA They need, like housing and education.

Gross's group, along with others, including the Minnesota Council on Islamic American Relations and two chapters of Black Lives Matter, presented their own 40 recommendations for police reform on Monday. They gathered at the remains of the Third Enclosure station, which was set on fire by protesters at the height of the violence following Floyd's death.

Among the recommendations, officers would be required to have their own professional liability insurance, an idea that aims to increase out-of-pocket insurance rates for officers engaging in high-risk behavior. Some of the worst criminals would be left without insurance and would be prohibited from working as police officers.

The groups are also seeking an independent agency to investigate and prosecute critical incidents involving the police; mandatory psychological tests for officers; and community participation in the negotiation of union police contracts. They would end so-called "warrior,quot; training for officers and the use of arrest warrants, while forbidding military equipment in community policing, as well as neck restraints and strangulation.

In Ferguson, where the 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old unarmed Brown galvanized the fledgling Black Lives Matter movement, the city and the US Department of Justice. USA They signed a consent agreement that required massive reforms supervised by a court-appointed monitor. Among the results is a department with significantly more black officers, a police use of force policy, and progress in the use of body and body cameras.

Ferguson spent $ 1.1 million in the first three years of the consent agreement and hopes to spend another $ 1 million in the next three years, a significant investment for a city with an annual budget of less than $ 13 million.

There is also talk of changes elsewhere. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the city would transfer NYPD funds to youth initiatives and social services, while keeping the city safe, but gave no details. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti promised to cut up to $ 150 million that was part of a planned increase in the police department's budget.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was booed at a rally Saturday outside his home when he said he did not support abolishing the department, repeated that stance on Monday. In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," he said he hoped to "figure out,quot; what the board members mean by that talk.

He said he favors "a complete cultural shift in how our Minneapolis Police Department and departments across the country operate."

"We have a hard time firing and disciplining officers, and then getting that termination or discipline to stay," Frey said. "We're going after the police union, the police union contract, the arbitration provisions that require us to have arbitration at the end of the process, and that often gets the agent back to where he was."

Alondra Cano, one of the nine council members who said she supported the dissolution, called the impending change "a process,quot; that is just beginning. Meanwhile, he said the council will seek to redirect funds from the police department to the city's violence prevention office and other community security strategies that "will help inform and bring to life the new public security system we all want to create." .

Ellison said the city will continue to fund security initiatives such as the group violence intervention program, which began in 2017 with the goal of reducing gun violence.

"I think we owe it to ourselves as a community to put our resources behind the things we already know are working," said Ellison. "But we are not going to press the eject button without a fully realized plan."