Some iPhone 11 users report green tint problems after unlocking

Some iPhone 11 users see a strange green shade on their screens for a few seconds after unlocking their devices.
This is based on complaints posted on Reddit and MacRumors'Forum. It is not clear why this happens, but some users say it happens mainly when they have Dark Mode or Night Shift enabled. Others say it happens when they have their brightness set to the lowest setting.
Some users say that the green tint started showing up since the iOS 13.4.1 update, indicating that it could be a software problem. It is interesting to note that some users have been able to get rid of the problem by rebooting their devices, but this solution did not work for others.
Although iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max users seem to be the hardest hit by the issue, some iPhone X and XS users have also reported that they have the problem.
As it appears to be a software issue, Apple is likely to fix it with a future update.
Source: MacRumors