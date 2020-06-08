Snoop Dogg plans to vote for the first time in 2020

Snoop Dogg has just said he plans to vote for the first time in 2020. Check out the report revealed by The Shade Room on the rapper's social media account.

Snoop has just revealed his plans to vote for the first time this year, "having previously avoided due to his criminal history," according to TSR.

TSR cites Billboard reports that Snoop Dogg gave a recent interview with "Big Boy’s Neighborhood,quot; to discuss the murder of George Floyd, police brutality, the BLM protests. It appears that he also addressed his plans to vote the first time.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @ prettyaries16 ___________________ #Roommates, as the saying goes, "It's never too late!" This also includes hip hop star #SnoopDogg, who has just made an announcement about his plans to vote for the first time this year, having previously avoided due to his criminal history. ______________________ @Billboard reports that Snoop Dogg gave a recent interview with "Big Boy's Neighborhood,quot; to talk about George Floyd's mindless murder, police brutality, #BlackLivesMatter protests and, most interestingly, his plans to vote for the first time . _____________________ Snoop explained his decision to vote for the first time this way: "For many years, I was brainwashed thinking that you couldn't (vote) because you had a criminal record. I did not know, I did not know it. My registration has been removed, so now I can vote. I've never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to go out and vote because I can't bear to see this punk in office for another year. "He continued, adding:" I can't talk about it and not be about that.

Snoop said: ‘For many years, I was brainwashed thinking that you couldn't (vote) because you had a criminal record. I did not know, I did not know it. My registration has been removed, so now I can vote. I've never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to go out and vote because I can't bear to see this punk in office for another year. "

A follower said, "Shout out to everyone who is waking up and voting for a change this year," and someone else posted this: "This is not a remarkable thing … he is a 48-year-old man." This is sad! You should have already voted 8 times! & # 39;

One commenter wrote: ‘Shout out to everyone who actually read the caption. Stressful folk. Ugh. & # 39;

Someone else said, "Is he all the time strong and wrong and not even a voice heard where it matters? What clown behavior 🙄’

A follower posted: ‘I see that many people don't read. Why don't you see why I couldn't vote instead of assuming I didn't want to vote? Smfh. 🙄 ’

Another Instagram installer said: title Misleading title. You have not voted due to your criminal record and perceived limitations. NO because I don't want to! "

It was recently reported that during a new episode of Lil & # 39; Wayne & # 39; s Young Money RadioSnoop Dogg revealed his views regarding police brutality, racism, and even the impeachment of the police.



