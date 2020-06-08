SMU Mustang players participate in Dallas protest to fight injustice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Like many others around the world, the Southern Methodist University (SMU) soccer team is suffering.

"I was angry. I was very angry," said Mustang linebacker Shaine Hailey.

"I was hurt man. Now I'm hurt, "said Mustang Ra’Shaad Samples running coach.

"No normal human being can look, look at that and not see a problem." Mustangs wide receiver Judah Bell said.

On May 25 in Minneapolis, George Floyd tragically lost his life while in police custody, caught on video for the world to see. The pain of Floyd's death has prompted SMU soccer players to take a stand.

"A lot of people support us for soccer," Bell said. "But it is strange that people do not go out to support people who are losing their lives because of the color of their skin."

On Friday, the Mustangs gathered at Dallas City Hall to participate in a youth protest in hopes of tackling a problem much bigger than the game of soccer.

"We knew that if we moved forward as a program, many people would follow suit, use our platform to fight racism, fight injustice and get the change we need to have," Bell said.

But before the Mustangs could voice their protest, they first had to have difficult conversations as a team.

"There have been many angry guys. Many men are injured," Bell said.

"We've had raw conversations, raw emotions," said Samples. "Some of our boys cried and we cried with them. So he was a good man. We are making progress and that is all we want right now. "

SMU soccer players hope their actions help inspire change in the fight against social injustice, but they know that they cannot win this battle alone.

"It means a lot to soccer players on this team that our coach is behind us in whatever we want to do," said Hailey.

"That is our responsibility to our players, that is our responsibility to young people, it is our responsibility in the roles we have, trying to speak up for justice and trying to become a voice," said SMU's head soccer coach. , Sonny Dykes. "There are so many voices that deserve to be heard, so we have a platform and we need to use that platform to create change."

"He knows he will never understand what we go through as black men," Samples said. "But asking what you can do to help … what you can do to improve this … that tells me a lot because if more white people in a position of power asked those questions, this process would happen much faster."

Friday's protest was the first demonstration the Mustang football team has defended, but the fight for social justice does not end here.

"We are going to help educate many people at SMU about systemic racism and voting. We are going to try to do many things, simple things that anyone can help do," Bell said.

"Instead of wearing a T-shirt or wearing a hashtag, they want to do something to be active, to create change," Dykes said.

"We don't want to be the people who were not proactive, who sat and watched and just talked about it," Samples said. "I think today we are here to support him and show the community that they have our support and that they will have our support to keep going."