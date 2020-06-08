Sky Pledges $ 38 Million to Fight Racial Injustice, BAME Boost Plans – Up News Info

After parent company Comcast pledged $ 100 million in the fight against social injustice and inequality, Sky has said it will use £ 30 million ($ 38 million) of this cash to support similar causes in Europe.

The European pay TV giant said it would spend £ 10M a year for the next three years on three strategic goals: boosting diversity among its staff; supporting diversity action groups and anti-racism charities; and commission content that highlights racial injustice, as well as improve screen representation.

Sky said it "would create real and lasting change by improving its black and minority ethnic representation at all levels, especially high-level leadership." He added that this would include setting goals to "measure the progression of underrepresented groups across the organization."

The targets are currently being developed and it is understood that Sky will publish them once they have been agreed. It could lead to greater diversity in the company's 14-member board, for example, which currently includes two people from diverse backgrounds.

To help achieve its ambitions, Sky has created a Diversity Action Group, chaired by Sky CEO of the UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen, and comprised of BAME employees as well as an independent Diversity Advisory Group.

Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said: “I have heard the opinions of our colleagues at Sky. What I have heard loud and clear is that we can and must do more to support the fight against racial injustice. We support our black colleagues and today we pledge to do more to combat racism, provide more support to communities affected by racism, and create a more diverse and inclusive culture in Sky.

“To make changes that really matter, we will spend much more time listening to and receiving advice from those who understand the issues. We will work together with our black and minority ethnic colleagues and outside advisers to support real change, and we will use the power of Sky's voice and reach to highlight racial injustice in the UK and around the world. "