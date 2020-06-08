SiriusXM raises $ 1B in debt sales, sees Pandora ad enhancement – Up News Info

Pandora's satellite radio and parent powerhouse SiriusXM plans to raise $ 1 billion in a private debt offering and will use the proceeds along with cash to redeem past debt obligations and interest.

In an SEC filing, announcing the sale, the company noted the hostile environment created by the COVID-19 virus in its business, which relies heavily on the sale and advertising of new cars, which have plummeted. But he noted that while advertising hours in Pandora "decreased markedly after the implementation of the stay-at-home requests in mid-March," they have steadily improved in recent weeks "to moderate decreases year-over-year in line with the decreasing trends that the Pandora service has experienced for several years. "

He also said that, based on available information, he believes SiriusXM will report new positive net self-pay subscribers for the quarter ending June 30. (The second quarter is not yet complete and our actual results may differ, he warned)

The company said it believes it has enough cash and cash equivalents, as well as debt capacity, to cover our estimated short and long-term financing.

needs, including amounts to build, launch and secure replacement satellites and strategic opportunities. As of June 5, I had

approximately $ 224.6 million of available cash and $ 1,749 million were available for future loans under our revolving line of credit.